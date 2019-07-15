Mot G7 Series

Best answer: Of the Moto G7 models that come as Alexa Built-In Phones, only the Moto G7 is on sale for Prime Day, so that's going to be the one to get if you want to really save some money.

Only one Moto G7 has a Prime Day Deal

The Moto G7 series in the US consists of three models: the standard Moto G7, the smaller Moto G7 Play, and the battery behemoth Moto G7 Power. Of these three models, the Moto G7 is the most expensive, and is the only one on sale for Prime Day. Amazon's Prime Day sales put the Moto G7 Alexa with Built-In at $200, making it a no-brainer over the $195 Moto G7 Play with Alexa Built-In, which has half the RAM and half the internal storage of the regular G7.

Moto G7 Power

The Moto G7 Power with Alexa Built-In isn't seeing a Prime Day sale, but its price is already down to $224. For that extra $24, you upgrade from a 3,000mAh battery to a 5,000mAh battery, but you only have 3 GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Considering any Moto G7 model can expand its storage with a microSD card, that's not a bad tradeoff if you need a battery that can go multiple days without charging — or if you just forget to charge your phone at night like me.

For most people, the 3,000mAh battery will be fine and the extra RAM will be more useful, which is a great reason to buy the Moto G7 with Alexa Built-In while it's almost $100 off for Prime Day. Just make sure that you grab a case and a microSD card to use your new phone with!

Save big on Prime Day

Moto G7 with Alexa Built-In

The G7 most people should buy

The regular G7 delivers a crisp 6.2-inch display, a capable Qualcomm processor, dual rear cameras, 64GB of built-in storage, and 4GB of RAM. With the phone $90 off for Prime Day, this is a great time to buy one.

Battery boost

Moto G7 Power with Alexa Built-In

This phone has battery for days, literally

The Moto G7 Power cuts back on a few of the G7's specs, but it makes up for them with a 5,000 mAh battery, which Motorola says can last for up to three days. That means your phone should never die before you find a charger.

