Prime Day is a shopping event that consists of thousands of deals, some of which last for a few minutes or hours, and others that last all day. Typically there are a few countdown deals that go live throughout the week, and Prime Day is the grand finale that ends the whole event with a bang. Prime Day is extremely similar to Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. New deals can go live as often as every five minutes, and the category selection ranges far and wide. Amazon is always quiet about the details until the full announcements come out, and you can follow us on Twitter to be alerted right when that happens.

Amazon Prime day is one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, right next to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon started the event back in 2016, and whether you love it or you hate it, you can be sure that you'll hear everyone talking about it.

Prime Day gets bigger and better every year. It started out as a vast hodgepodge of seemingly random stuff, with a few hot deals thrown into the mix. Now, when you shop Prime Day, you'll want to keep your one-click ordering information up to date and your credit card nearby, since there are tons of great deals and almost all of them sell out in the blink of an eye. From 4K TVs to clothing items to jewelry to home goods to laptops, if you can think of it, it's probably been deeply discounted on Prime Day before.

Another great aspect of Prime Day is all of the competitor sales that arise from it. Amazon basically made up its own holiday here, and somehow, it worked – and other stores followed suit. Now, when Prime Day comes around, so do dozens of sales at other retailers, and the prices get even more cutthroat than the sale names. ("No Prime, No Problem", anyone?) That means the consumers win, and you can expect dozens of price-matched deals, bundles, exclusives, "doorbuster" deals, and more. It's a frenzy, it's fun, and it's sure to save you money – especially if you let Team Thrifter help you dissect the discounts.

