What color Amazon Fire tablet should I buy?
From blushing pink hues to deep olive greens, Amazon Fire tablets come in all sorts of interesting colors.
Amazon now has two parallel lines of Fire tablets at various price points for two distinct audiences — adults and children. Each line comes in 7-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch versions, with different screen resolutions and storage options. Unlike most electronic gadgets and even the best Android tablets, these Fire devices also come in a variety of fun colors. So, that may leave you wondering what color Fire Tablet should I buy? We'll tell you what our favorites are from each Fire Tablet model, and let's see if you agree!
Best Amazon Fire tablet colorways
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) - Twilight Blue
The Amazon Fire HD 8 (10th Gen) was updated to match the overall color scheme of the Fire. Out of all of the available colors, my favorite (by a longshot) is Twilight Blue. This shade is interesting without being too bold, hitting the sweet spot. There's something so calming and peaceful about it.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids (2020) - Pink
Something about this color just makes me smile. Perhaps it's how the bright pink pops and reminds of bubble gum or cotton candy. Whatever it is, the bold color will surely stand out and make it easier to locate in that mess of toys!
Amazon Fire 7 (2022) - Rose
The sweet pink tone of the Rose Fire 7 (2022) tablet will immediately put you in a relaxed and comfortable mood. You'll not want to put a case on it (not that you need to, as Fire tablets are pretty durable), but if you do, be sure to pick up one of Amazon's first-party cases to match.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) - Slate
The latest and most premier edition to the Amazon Fire 8 tablet lineup has a lot going for it on the inside, but not a whole lot of options on the outside. In fact, there is just one colorway available currently, and that is Slate. This is lighter than the regular Black option, but carries an understated elegance suitable for a top-tier tablet.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) - Olive
The Olive color from the Fire HD 10 (10th Gen) takes the Sage green found on the last-gen Fire 7 from 2019 and adds depth. It has a richness to the hue that adds a lot of character to this unique color. It's rare to find a shade of green like this on tech these days, and the Fire HD 10 looks stunning with it on.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) - Purple
I think purple is the perfect color for this small-sized Fire 7 Kids (2022) tablet. It provides a nice pop of color and a protective case without blinding you with neon nonsense. 90s singing dinosaurs or 70s burger monsters be damned; this is a color that I think should come to even more products.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids (2021) - Aquamarine
When Amazon refreshed the grown-up version of the Fire HD 10 in 2021, the upgrades trickled into the Kids tablet sector. Breaking away from the traditional blue, pink, and purple, the new models get some great new color choices for the case. My favorite has to be the unique Aquamarine color combo.
Our favorite shades of Amazon Fire tablets
I've said it before, and I'll say it again — blue all the things! Of course, not all blues are created equal. Some are too bright, others too dark, and still others too green. The Fire HD 8 (2020) shade that Amazon calls Twilight Blue is just right. It's is dark enough to have some visual drama, but not too dark to lose that effect. It reminds me of the waters of the Adriatic Sea off of Croatia, or the bottom of a fancy resort pool; just the mental image of those scenes is already relaxing.
The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) is one of the best Amazon Fire tablets, touting a soothing shade of green with an olive hue. The olive green color adds richness to the calming sage green that we saw in the older Fire 7 tablets. On the Fire HD 10, the olive color has space to stand out and show off the depth this color offers. It's a unique color option not commonly found on gadgets, and is a great look for those who want something different, but not a blast of color.
The greatest Kids Edition Fire tablets come in bright, cheery colors, and include a matching bright and cheerful case for the perfect protective package. My favorite out of the three options available on the Fire 7 Kids Edition is the Purple color. To my eyes, the Purple is attractive and playful, without being too brash and flamboyant.
For the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet in 2021, Amazon ushered in some new color choices, and the one that's the biggest departure from previous options is the two-tone aquamarine. A fun and bright, but not too bold color make up the majority of the case. Then the handle/stand stands out in a complementary and unique green color. The bright aquamarine really pops around the large screen of the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. It's no powder puff, though, as it can withstand anything your tiny tot can throw at it!
Jeramy is proud to help *Keep Austin Weird* and loves hiking in the hill country of central Texas with a breakfast taco in each hand. When he's not writing about smart home gadgets and wearables, he's defending his relationship with his smart voice assistants to his family. You can follow him on Twitter at @jeramyutgw.
