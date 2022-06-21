What color Amazon Fire tablet should I buy?

Amazon now has two parallel lines of Fire tablets at various price points for two distinct audiences — adults and children. Each line comes in 7-inch, 8-inch, and 10-inch versions, with different screen resolutions and storage options. Unlike most electronic gadgets and even the best Android tablets, these Fire devices also come in a variety of fun colors. So, that may leave you wondering what color Fire Tablet should I buy? We'll tell you what our favorites are from each Fire Tablet model, and let's see if you agree!

Our favorite shades of Amazon Fire tablets

I've said it before, and I'll say it again — blue all the things! Of course, not all blues are created equal. Some are too bright, others too dark, and still others too green. The Fire HD 8 (2020) shade that Amazon calls Twilight Blue is just right. It's is dark enough to have some visual drama, but not too dark to lose that effect. It reminds me of the waters of the Adriatic Sea off of Croatia, or the bottom of a fancy resort pool; just the mental image of those scenes is already relaxing.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) is one of the best Amazon Fire tablets, touting a soothing shade of green with an olive hue. The olive green color adds richness to the calming sage green that we saw in the older Fire 7 tablets. On the Fire HD 10, the olive color has space to stand out and show off the depth this color offers. It's a unique color option not commonly found on gadgets, and is a great look for those who want something different, but not a blast of color.

The greatest Kids Edition Fire tablets come in bright, cheery colors, and include a matching bright and cheerful case for the perfect protective package. My favorite out of the three options available on the Fire 7 Kids Edition is the Purple color. To my eyes, the Purple is attractive and playful, without being too brash and flamboyant.

For the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet in 2021, Amazon ushered in some new color choices, and the one that's the biggest departure from previous options is the two-tone aquamarine. A fun and bright, but not too bold color make up the majority of the case. Then the handle/stand stands out in a complementary and unique green color. The bright aquamarine really pops around the large screen of the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. It's no powder puff, though, as it can withstand anything your tiny tot can throw at it!