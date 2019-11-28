Best answer: There are a number of price tracking services that you can use to monitor products on Amazon. Our favorite right now is Honey because it's free, is offered on multiple platforms, and is super easy to use. It's not the only great price tracker though, so we've decided to highlight some other good options as well. Prime time prices: Amazon Prime (From $13/month at Amazon)

Honey is the sweetest saver

We like Honey for a variety of reasons, particularly its ease-of-use, ubiquity, and extensive feature set. Here's a quick rundown of the service's features. First and foremost, for these services to really gain traction, it's important that they offer the customer value (savings) and that they are low cost, or free. Honey is a free-to-use service that claims to save its customers an average of $126 per year, at an average discount of 17.9%. The company also claims that it has over 30,000 participating merchants offering up data on their pricing. Taken as a whole, this is a great value proposition for customers. Honey also has the widest coverage across platforms, at least based on the trackers we've looked at, including stand-alone mobile apps on Android and iOS, as well as browser extensions available on Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Edge, and Safari. Basically, anywhere you want to use Honey, it's available. Most price trackers can obviously track the price of an item historically and let you know how the current price compares, but Honey has built a series of tools that can help you dig a little deeper. Its Savings Finder tool is an extension that helps instantly find the best coupon codes for whatever you're shopping for. Honey Gold is a way for customers to earn gift cards while they shop. Honey's Droplist keeps customers in the loop by emailing them as soon as a better price is available, so they don't have to constantly monitor the price themselves. Finally, the Amazon Badge browser extension will show you the best price on the Amazon page you're looking at. Pretty useful stuff!

If you had any doubt about how valuable a service these price trackers are, look no further than Honey's recent acquisition by industry giant PayPal. PayPal reached down into its virtual pockets to fish out a whopping $4 billion dollars for Honey, and the prospects of a sweet customer pipeline in the future. You want options? You got options There are so many good options for keeping track of the best prices available on Amazon that there are too many to list in one place. So we did the next best thing; we've listed a handful of the top services that you might also want to take a look at.

CamelCamelCamel is another free service that monitors prices on Amazon. It can send you alerts when the price of a product you're monitoring drops, and you can see historical pricing trends for those products. It works in 10 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. One cool feature that I really like is that you can import your Amazon wishlist and track those specific items. Oh, and CamelCamelCamel also has browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, and Safari browsers.

Keepa is a European-based company that works in 12 countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. Keepa claims to offer a more premium price-tracking experience, and as such charges for that service (up to 15 Euros per month). But what do you get for that fee? Even richer, deeper data on pricing history, best seller and top-seller lists, and more. There is a free option as well if you want to try out the service first before committing to a subscription. Our colleagues at Windows Central reviewed Keepa during Prime Day 2019, so be sure to check out what they thought about the service.

Wikibuy is an interesting player in this price tracking space. It is a division of Capital One (again we see another major financial player getting into this market) based out of Austin, Texas (yeehaw!). Wikibuy uses its free Chrome extension to present crowdsourced deals and updates. It searches thousands of merchants to make sure you're getting the best deal, and lets you know instantly when it finds a better one. The company also offers Android and iOS mobile apps.

Shopbrain has offices in North America and Europe, and offers instant price comparisons on over one billion products across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Wallmart, and many more. It's free to use and features extensions for Chrome and Safari, and mobile apps for Android and iOS.

Save these sites! There are a ton of coupon sites and price tracking platforms for you to choose from, and in fact, it feels as if we've just scrapped the tip of the iceberg. Our biggest takeaway? Do the research, try these services out, and find a service that makes sense for you and how you shop. Oh, and make sure you've signed up for Amazon Prime.