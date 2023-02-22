The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is back to a record low price — don't miss this deal!

While the internet has been buzzing with news about the S23 series, an outstanding Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deal has flown right past our radar. Right now, you can get a straight $50 off (opens in new tab) the price of the 40mm or 44mm Watch 5 at Best Buy, no strings attached. That's a return to the record-low price that we saw during the retailer's Black Friday sale, so if you missed that deal last November, here's your chance for redemption.

At this time, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Android smartwatch that money can buy, pairing durable and thoughtful construction with all of the premium specs that you could ever want in a smartwatch. I'm talking about top-of-the-line fitness and sleep tracking features, lightning-fast charging speeds, and the reliable Exynos W920 processor. As we noted in our Galaxy Watch 5 review, the wearable doesn't exactly revolutionize the smartwatch experience, but it improves upon everything that its predecessor — the Galaxy Watch 4 — did so well.

Get the best Android smartwatch for a record low price

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: $309.99 $259.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Head to Best Buy today and you can save a whopping $50 on the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, our pick for the best Android smartwatch for most people. The price of the watch has never been lower than this, even during the holidays, so now is the best time to buy. The Galaxy Watch 5 boasts an ultra-durable Sapphire Glass display, loads of intelligent health and sleep tracking features, and the top-rated Wear OS 3.5 software. Both the 44mm and 40mm versions of the watch are seeing the same $50 discount, so take your pick!

