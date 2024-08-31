News Weekly: New flagship Garmin watches, a unique tri-fold phone, Pixel 9 Pro XL teardown, and more

AC News Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) News Weekly is our column where we highlight and summarize some of the week's top stories so you can catch up on the latest tech news.

This week, Garmin launched two new flagship smartwatches while discontinuing one of its lineups, Tecno unveiled a thin tri-fold phone that could make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 jealous, the Pixel 9 Pro XL received a teardown with some improvements and some disappointments, the Pixel 9 quietly launched a new display feature, and Gemini users can soon generate people again.

Expensive new Garmin watches are here

Let's have a moment of silence for the Garmin Epix lineup. The company is discontinuing the line in favor of the fenix line and the new Garmin fenix 8, which now features both MIP and AMOLED models. The updated design features "leakproof metal buttons" and a 40-meter dive rating for those of you who like to explore ocean depths.

As far as software, users can take advantage of access to the on-device Garmin Messages app and smart commands for AI assistants. Athletes should also enjoy the new "Advanced Strength Training" with dedicated plans for various sports like surfing, skiing, trail runners, and more.

You can get up to 48 days of battery life with the fenix 8 Solar, but the fenix 8 AMOLED still manages an impressive 29 days.

The Enduro 3 can last up to 90 days on a single charge and has a durable design with a titanium bezel and sapphire lens covering the 1.4-inch MIP display. Like the fenix 8, you get preloaded topographic maps and advance strength training features. It's also capablt of ECG readings for AFib detection.

The fenix 8 retails for $999 while the Enduro 3 can be purchased for $899.

TECNO's cool tri-fold phone

While rumors of tri-fold phones from companies like Huawei and Xiaomi have been rumored, TECNO came out of nowhere and revealed one of its own. The TECNO Phantom Ultimate 2 is actually a new concept device, following last year's rollable phone reveal.

The Phantom Ultimate 2 starts with a 6.48-inch screen that can be expanded to a 10-inch AMOLED display. What's interesting is that the phone can be put into various forms for specific use cases, such as watching media, multitasking, live translation, and more.

When folded, the phone measures only 11mm thick, which is thinner than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. This is thanks to a new hinge mechanism that allows for incredibly thin dual-fold phones. TECNO has not revealed any additional specs for the device, but it at least has a triple camera system on the rear.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL gets the teardown treatment

Google Pixel 9 XL Teardown: Twice as Tough but the Battery Sucks! - YouTube Watch On

The Pixel 9 Pro XL launched fairly recently, but we're now getting a look at the insides of Google's latest flagship, courtesy of iFixit. The popular repair shop shows us just how easy it is to take the phone apart, in case you may want to repair it. The video shows that while there are some improvements, Google also made some questionable choices with how the device is assembled.

When carefully removing the screen, the display became quite damaged, which was surprising. Fortunately, thanks to the dual-entry design, the screen doesn't need to be removed if you need to replace the battery, which is a plus. However, things start looking grim again when it actually comes to removing the battery, which proved more difficult than it should be.

You can take a look at the full video above, but Android Central senior editor Jerry Hildenbrand can't imagine this phone lasting seven years given how difficult it is to repair.

Wet hands? No problem for the Pixel 9

One of the more unique features we've seen on smartphones in the past year or so is the ability to navigate the display in the rain or with wet hands. OnePlus highlighted this feature with the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and has since implemented it on newer devices like the OnePlus 12 (dubbed Aqua Touch). Now, the Pixel 9 series has joined in the fun, quietly launching a similar feature.

As pointed out by Android Authority, Adaptive Touch is a display feature you can enable on the Pixel 9, where touch sensitivity "will automatically adjust to your environment, activities and screen protector." While it doesn't specifically say anything about rain or wet fingers, Android Authority has found in their testing that the Pixel 9 functions much better with wet fingers. We have also noticed as much with our units.

So if you live somewhere with a lot of rain, the Pixel 9 might just be the phone for you (especially since the phones are water resistant).

Gemini gets its mojo back

After some initial backlash, Google is preparing to bring back image generation of people to Gemini apps. The company states that while Imagen 3 can generate photorealistic landscapes and other things, it's placing some limitations when it comes to generating images of people.

"We don’t support the generation of photorealistic, identifiable individuals, depictions of minors or excessively gory, violent or sexual scenes," Google states in a blog post. It also notes that Gemini won't always get it right and that the company will continue to improve the experience.

This will be available first to Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users.

In addition to image generation, Google is now rolling out Gems, which are custom versions of Gemini that businesses and enterprise users can take advantage of for specific purposes. Users will be able to describe what they want their Gem to do to create a personalized experience. The company lists examples such as a gym buddy, sous chef, coding partner, or creative writing guide.

Those are some of the biggest stories from this week. Meanwhile, here are some other stories that are worth catching up on: