Google TV is cranking up the content with a fresh batch of free channels

Google TV is adding more free channels, with 10 new ones recently included.

New additions reported include Family Feud Classic, Rig TV, and several others.

To find them, go to the Live tab on Google TV and look in the Free built-in channels section.

Google TV keeps expanding its free channel lineup, and 10 new channels have just been added to the mix recently.

Various sources are reporting about these new channels on Google TV. StreamingBetter found eight new ones in March, and 9to5Google recently spotted Family Feud Classic and RigTV among the newcomers. You can catch all 10 new channels in the Live section of Google TV.

Here’s the full lineup of the new channels to keep you updated.

Family Feud Classic

Rig TV

Court Legendary Trials

Cheaters

CBC News & Explore

Heartland

FilmRise Horror

FilmRise True Crime

Grit Xtra

Laff More

The platform kept growing after adding 10 more free channels to Google TV in June. At the time, there were 132 channels, and by August, that number had jumped to 136, as per 9to5.

While these channels are a great addition, they are currently limited to Google TV users within the United States.

To check out these new channels, head to the Live tab on your Google TV and select Google TV from the Free built-in channels section.

Besides Google’s own channels, Google TV boasts a huge library with over 800 ad-supported channels and its own selection of at least 100 FAST channels.

Google’s FAST channels, rolled out in 2023, make things simpler by letting you enjoy channels like Reuters Now, BBC Food, Top Gear, and Love Nature without juggling multiple apps or sign-ups.

Along with its own channels, Google TV gives you access to free streaming platforms like Pluto TV, Tubi, and Plex. With over 800 free channels to choose from, you'll never run out of entertainment options.