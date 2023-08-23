Google TV drops another free TV load with over 25 new channels

What you need to know

Google TV is adding more than 25 new free channels to its Live tab starting today in the United States.

These channels will include content from BBC, Lionsgate, and other major studios.

This brings the total number of free channels available on Google TV to over 100 without downloading separate apps or paying additional subscription fees.

Nearly every smart TV available on the market today ships with free ad-supported streaming (FAST) TV channels, with tech giants like Amazon and Google throwing their weight behind linear FAST content. In a new sign of how serious it is about pushing this type of content offering, Google is expanding its lineup of free channels available through Google TV's Live tab.

Starting today, you'll be able to watch content from more than 25 new channels from Google TV’s lineup without having to download a separate app or sign up for multiple subscriptions. Free TV offerings include content from BBC, Lionsgate, and more studios.

Whether you’re watching from any of our favorite streaming device running Google TV or a smart TV with the same operating system, you'll start seeing a bunch of new channels pop up over the next few days.

(Image credit: Google)

Google TV previously introduced more than 800 free channels on its Live tab through partnerships with streaming services such as Tubi, HaystackNews, and Plex. This was backed by existing content from Pluto TV and Google’s own line-up. Back in April, Google claimed that the expansion had made Google TV the platform with the most free TV channels when compared to other smart TV platforms.

The latest update gives users access to over 100 free built-in channels, including popular TV shows such as Top Gear and Baywatch, game shows, music channels, multicultural entertainment, and more. The vast array of options should be available to users in the United States.

Furthermore, Google TV is incorporating NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV in the U.S., giving fans access to live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, top highlights, and recommendations for top games of the week directly from their Google TV home screen. If you have NFL Sunday Ticket as part of your YouTube TV membership, these contents will also appear in the channel guide on your Live tab.