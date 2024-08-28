Pixel 9 Pro XL teardown shows some promising changes under the hood

What you need to know

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has big design improvements for durability and repairability, such as the new dual-entry design lets you replace the screen or battery more easily.

The phone is also tougher now, spreading impact better to protect the screen and back panel.

A nice touch is the USB-C port on a separate daughterboard, making it simpler to replace.

A recent teardown of the Pixel 9 Pro XL by iFixit shows Google’s major upgrades in durability and repairability, showcasing a big leap in its smartphone design, though there are still a few areas that could use some fine-tuning.

One notable improvement is the dual-entry design, which lets you remove either the display for screen fixes or just the rear panel for battery replacements (via 9to5Google).

This design also makes the phone tougher, so it handles drops and bumps better by spreading out the impact away from the screen and back panel.

Even though it’s easy to start taking apart the Pixel 9 Pro XL from the front or rear, the display can get damaged during removal, with some delamination happening. The iFixit team had a tough time getting it off without hurting it. And while the top glass panel is a bit delicate, it’s not too hard to remove.

There are just a few stickers hiding some screws, but other than that, getting to the battery is pretty straightforward.

On the other hand, removing the battery from the Pixel 9 Pro XL turned out to be a real struggle. The iFixit team couldn’t get the battery pull tab to work, so they had to forcefully pry it out. It’s a tricky situation also seen with the Pixel 8 Pro.

On a brighter side, Google has moved the USB-C port to a separate daughterboard, making it easier to replace. This design change allows for smooth removal and replacement of the port, which is great considering how prone USB-C ports are to damage.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To sum it up, the Pixel 9 Pro XL brings some impressive design upgrades for better repairability and durability. However, there are a few hiccups, like the fragile display and tricky battery pull tab, where Google could have done better.