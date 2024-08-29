Samsung Galaxy S21 series' critical August update reaches US

What you need to know

Samsung's latest security patch for Galaxy S21 models has hit the U.S. market

It includes critical and high vulnerability fixes from both Google and Samsung.

The update is available for all carrier networks alongside the factory-unlocked versions in the country.

Samsung's latest software update for the Galaxy S21 series recently hit the U.S. region. It includes the August security patch and some fixes to vulnerabilities.

As noted by SamMobile, the latest security patch bearing the G99xU1UEUCGXGB version is being rolled out to the U.S. region's Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra models. It also fixes around 50 vulnerabilities reportedly found in the previous firmware. Along with the factory-unlocked models, the update is also believed to be available for all local carrier networks.

Samsung enthusiasts are anticipating the next major One UI 6.1.1, which is rumored to be coming soon. In the meantime, this minor yet essential update is a welcome sight. It rolled out to the Galaxy S21 series in other Asian and European regions about two weeks ago.

Users of the aforementioned devices in the U.S. can head over to Settings > Software update > and hit Download and Install.

The latest update follows the recent critical August update, rolled out to the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which fixed a major flaw dubbed CVE-2024-32896. It reportedly impacted most of Samsung's smartphones and tablets. It was later rolled out to other Galaxy S24 devices as well. You can check Samsung's full August security update list at that link.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In other news, another Galaxy S21 model, the Galaxy S21 FE, was found testing Android 15 with One UI 7.0 running on top of it, per a leaked benchmark test (via SamMobile).

The latest findings contrast with the recent report highlighting the delay of the One UI 7 beta rollout, which has been put on hold. Previously, the beta rollout was scheduled to launch on July 29. The current development of One UI 6.1.1 and stability issues with the upcoming Android 15-based operating system are believed to be the primary reasons for the delay.

Regardless, the benchmark test suggests that the much-anticipated One UI 7.0 may be sooner, although One UI 6.1.1 would be the first one to roll out.