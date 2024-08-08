Don't delay — Galaxy S24 Ultra picks up a crucial August 2024 security patch

What you need to know

Samsung has started pushing its August 2024 security patch with a fix for a major security flaw.

The update fixes a flaw known as CVE-2024-32896, which reportedly deals with a "systemic weakness" within Android.

With the August patch only including a wealth of security fixes, users are still waiting on the S24 Ultra camera updates and the One UI 6.1.1 update.

Samsung is starting to push a monthly security update that its latest flagship owners won't want to dillydally over.

A user on the Galaxy S24 Ultra subreddit spotted this month's patch, which doesn't include any further One UI upgrades (via 9to5Google). Despite the patch arriving at 467MB, the patch notes only mentioned security upgrades and improvements.

The original poster added that the update was spotted on the Galaxy S24 Ultra on AT&T's cellular network in central Texas. The update seems to be moving fast as another user picked it up on T-Mobile's network using an unlocked device.

One user mentioned why Samsung is urging users to download this update, and that's because of a CVE-2024-32896 vulnerability. This "major" vulnerability in its Galaxy device software has reportedly impacted its smartphones and tablets. According to NotebookCheck, this security flaw also involved Google's Pixel phones. Specifics regarding the flaw weren't detailed; however, the publication states it dealt with a "systemic weakness" in Android's software.

Samsung's August update includes fixes that prevent attackers from accessing "protected data," sensitive information, and sensitive information from a Galaxy Watch. As we close the week, other networks and Galaxy S24 devices should begin receiving the August patch.

As detailed in the Android Security Bulletin, the patch includes 13 "High" severity Framework fixes and one "High" System fix.

While this August patch does wonders for Galaxy device security, users are still (im)patiently waiting for the S24 Ultra's camera update. We've been waiting on this update for a while, which was rumored for April before speculation kicked it to June. Unfortunately, the update never arrived and still hasn't, leaving us to look toward the One UI 6.1.1 update.

The software update is expected to bring loads of AI to Samsung's Galaxy devices while also packing major camera improvements. The camera was also said to benefit from a few AI-backed features like Portrait Studio and Sketch to Image. Users can draw images and then lean on AI to turn them into lifelike creations.