Pixel 9 Pro XL owners complain about wireless charging problems

What you need to know

Users on Reddit and Google's Pixel community forum report problems with the Pixel 9 Pro XL's wireless charging.

The device is experiencing sporadic and non-functioning charging through several wireless charging accessories.

Google support confirmed to a user that the company is aware of the problem are is working on a fix.

Users getting their hands on Google's Pixel 9 series report issues with its wireless charging capability.

As spotted by Tech Issues Today, reports in Google's Pixel community forum have ben complaining quite heavily about the Pixel 9 Pro XL (via 9to5Google). One report claims their device displayed "odd behavior" when wirelessly charging using a MagSafe puck with a Mous MagSafe case. The user states that their phone would begin charging, only to see it fail shortly after.

Attempting to charge via a MagSafe Qi charger caused charging to become sporadic. Moreover, the Pixel 9 Pro XL generated more heat this way, with the report adding that the device became hot. Another user chimed into the situation, listing five wireless chargers that failed to produce consistent results.

One user attempted to charge their Pixel 9 Pro XL with Google's second-generation stand; however, that didn't help either. Interestingly, they state that the device "recognizes the charging stand" but refuses to charge. They add that the device will display the appropriate charging icon on the screen, though it's not charging.

Of course, contacting Pixel support is your best option. The publication spotted a user receiving confirmation from Google that the device's odd wireless charging issues are being worked on. The only true solution is to keep a wired charger handy or try one of the tips one user received from support.

It's worth noting that some users reported having similar charging issues with the smaller Pixel 9 Pro as well. The number of reports is lower than the XL, but they exist, nonetheless.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As the Pixel 9 series arrives for consumers, issues continue to afflict yet another flagship smartphone line for the company, and it's a frustrating one at that. Pixel 8 Pro owners may remember the weird USB-C charging port issues that plagued the device a few months after it launched. Android Central reported on the topic, stating that after placing the device on the charger through the night, the phone woke up with 18%.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Pixel 6 Pro faced a similar problem during its time, too.

There's no telling how long it'll take for Google to fix the issue. A fix will likely arrive via a software patch, so perhaps we can look for it in September (fingers crossed).

Google launched the Pixel 9 Pro XL on August 13 alongside the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. The device offers a 6.8-inch display, a slightly boosted Tensor G4 SoC, and loads of Gemini features.