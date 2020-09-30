Walmart just announced the "Big Save" event, an online sales bonanza starting Sunday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Eastern and going until Thursday, Oct. 15. The event promises to feature Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items. This time period just happens to completely coincidentally coincide with Amazon's Prime Day event on Oct. 13 and 14. What a surprise!
This is similar to Target's "Deal Days" event, which was announced yesterday and will be happening around the same time as all these other events.
We already know quite a bit about what we can expect from Amazon Prime Day, and you can be sure that Walmart will follow suit in a lot of cases. Many of the biggest deals will be available at both retailers, which means you have options. Of course, where Amazon's is a focused event on just a couple of days, Walmart's event is going to be spread out all week. Get to Walmart a couple days earlier than Prime Day and start saving ahead of time.
The Big Save event is going to be all online, and it will feature low prices on top items from Walmart and Marketplace sellers. The deals will cover categories like electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion, and more.
Walmart includes free two-day shipping on orders over $35. You'll also be able to get free NextDay delivery on some items and depending on where you live. Plus, you can always do in-store pickup if that's just more convenient.
What kind of deals can you expect? Well, here's a small taste of what's to come. All of these deals will be available during the upcoming event:
JVC 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV | $151 off
Includes full access to the Roku content library, which has more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Connect it to the Roku mobile app for extra features like voice search and private listening. The TV itself features a sleek design, 4K resolutions, and support for HDR.
Super Mario Party video game | $20 off
Available for Nintendo Switch, this video game includes the original 4-player Mario Party board game mode. It includes 80 new minigames with different challenges and clever uses of the controllers. You can even pair two consoles together to make a new style of tabletop.
Roku Ultra LT streaming media player | $10 off
The 2019 Roku Ultra LT is made for streaming officianados. Stream in 4K with HDR support and get the smoothest of images. Includes dual-band wireless so it can hold up, and if that doesn't work you can use the Ethernet port for wired viewing. The Ultra comes with headphones so you can plug in and listen privately if you want.
The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot LUX60 6-quart pressure cooker
Has a micro-processor that can control 12 programs: soup, meat, cake, egg, saute, steam, rice, porridge, pressure cooker, keep warm, slow cook, and multigrain. The stainless steel inner pot is dishwasher safe and easy to remove and clean. There's also a 24-hour delayed start timer.
ionVac powerful smart robot vacuum cleaner | $30 off
The ionVac has powerful 2000Pa suction, which makes it great for most environments. It's able to switch from hard wood to medium pile carpet with ease. It's also smart enough to return to its dock to recharge its own battery when it realizes the battery is low. You can control it via the free app or even with voice commands.
Best Choice Products 250-piece kids STEM building blocks | $15 off
Get 250 building blocks you and your kid can use to build 3D buildings, structures, and whatever else your mind can shape. The tiles connect via magnets and are safe for kids with rounded edges and the ability to step on them or drop them without ruining them. Comes with a storage box so you can clean up the room when yoou're done.
Walmart's savings this holiday season won't stop after the Big Save event is done. The retailer is already gearing up for Black Friday, which will closely follow everything happening in October. Get ready for Walmart's Black Friday sales event, which is going to be super unique this year with a heavy emphasis on online shopping.
