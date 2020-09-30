Walmart just announced the "Big Save" event, an online sales bonanza starting Sunday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Eastern and going until Thursday, Oct. 15. The event promises to feature Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items. This time period just happens to completely coincidentally coincide with Amazon's Prime Day event on Oct. 13 and 14. What a surprise!

This is similar to Target's "Deal Days" event, which was announced yesterday and will be happening around the same time as all these other events.

We already know quite a bit about what we can expect from Amazon Prime Day, and you can be sure that Walmart will follow suit in a lot of cases. Many of the biggest deals will be available at both retailers, which means you have options. Of course, where Amazon's is a focused event on just a couple of days, Walmart's event is going to be spread out all week. Get to Walmart a couple days earlier than Prime Day and start saving ahead of time.

The Big Save event is going to be all online, and it will feature low prices on top items from Walmart and Marketplace sellers. The deals will cover categories like electronics, home, toys, beauty, fashion, and more.

Walmart includes free two-day shipping on orders over $35. You'll also be able to get free NextDay delivery on some items and depending on where you live. Plus, you can always do in-store pickup if that's just more convenient.

What kind of deals can you expect? Well, here's a small taste of what's to come. All of these deals will be available during the upcoming event:

Walmart's savings this holiday season won't stop after the Big Save event is done. The retailer is already gearing up for Black Friday, which will closely follow everything happening in October. Get ready for Walmart's Black Friday sales event, which is going to be super unique this year with a heavy emphasis on online shopping.