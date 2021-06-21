A mesh Wi-Fi system like the Netgear Nighthawk MK62 is a great Wi-Fi upgrade for many people and thanks to Prime Day savings, it's available at a great price. A mesh system can overcome coverage challenges like interference by shouldering more of the burden on the mesh link rather than asking your devices to connect to a distant router.
The Nighthawk MK62 system comes with a base router and one satellite which can cover up to 3,000 square feet working together. This system is one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router options thanks to its relatively low price, compact size, and mature software. While the AX1800 dual-band speeds aren't breaking any speed records, for most people with internet connections of 500Mbps or slower it's a great choice.
This Prime day deal reduces the price by 30% and makes it one of the cheapest ways to get a WI-Fi 6 mesh system. If you've been thinking about switching to a mesh system or upgrading to Wi-Fi 6, this deal makes a lot of sense.
Netgear Nighthawk MK62 | $70 off at Amazon
With a satellite and a router, the Nighthawk MK62 covers up to 3,000 square feet with Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 speeds. This mesh system is easy to set up with the mature Nighthawk app and can be easily expanded with more MS60 satellites if you need more coverage down the line.
The Nighthawk MK62 has dual-band wireless speeds of AX1800. This means that with a Wi-Fi 6 device, you can connect at up to 1200Mbps at 5GHz but there's a catch. The base router and satellite need to communicate over the 5GHz connection which means your download speeds while connected to the satellite will be closer to half of that as you share the 5GHz band. For most people with internet connections at 500Mbps or slower, you'll get most of your internet speed.
This mesh system will cover up to 3,000 square feet out of the box. That's 1,500 square feet per node and for the best results, you'll want to overbuy on coverage a bit. If you need more coverage, you can still act on this deal and add in more MS60 satellites as needed. Keep in mind that with Netgear's mesh systems, you cannot use a router as a satellite so don't buy two of these kits expecting to use all four nodes together. Your Nighthawk mesh will have only one MR60 router with multiple MS60 satellites.
The MK62's router has only two Ethernet ports and one will be dedicated to the internet connection. The satellite only has one Ethernet port so out of the box, you only have support for two wired devices. If you need more, you're not out of luck, you'll just need to use an Ethernet switch with your system. Overall, this is a great Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for most people and will only fall short if you're trying to cover your house with gigabit internet speeds.
A mesh system with great coverage like this can be a great fit for a house with lots of smart devices since it can help split the load. If you are taking advantage of the many Amazon smart devices discounted for Amazon Prime Day, it's worth making sure your Wi-Fi network can keep up.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Enjoy Prime Day 2021 with a new tablet for your media consumption needs
If you're looking for a great deal on a great tablet, we anticipate some big sales for Prime Day 2021. Here are the best deals that we've uncovered so far.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series review: Surprisingly rock solid
Google's latest pair of true wireless earbuds take the best features of the original and shed the excess — and the bugs — to hit a $100 price tag.
Prime Day lets you save 25% on the one premium Android tablet worth buying
Samsung has been one of the few bright spots in the realm of premium Android tablets. The Galaxy Tab S7 continues that tradition, and with this Prime Day deal — it may be time to get back into the Android tablet game.
These are the best smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Assistant
Save on your energy costs with the best smart plugs for Alexa and Google Assistant. Here are some of our favorites that are compatible with multiple smart voice assistants.