A mesh Wi-Fi system like the Netgear Nighthawk MK62 is a great Wi-Fi upgrade for many people and thanks to Prime Day savings, it's available at a great price. A mesh system can overcome coverage challenges like interference by shouldering more of the burden on the mesh link rather than asking your devices to connect to a distant router. The Nighthawk MK62 system comes with a base router and one satellite which can cover up to 3,000 square feet working together. This system is one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router options thanks to its relatively low price, compact size, and mature software. While the AX1800 dual-band speeds aren't breaking any speed records, for most people with internet connections of 500Mbps or slower it's a great choice. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more This Prime day deal reduces the price by 30% and makes it one of the cheapest ways to get a WI-Fi 6 mesh system. If you've been thinking about switching to a mesh system or upgrading to Wi-Fi 6, this deal makes a lot of sense.

Netgear Nighthawk MK62 | $70 off at Amazon With a satellite and a router, the Nighthawk MK62 covers up to 3,000 square feet with Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 speeds. This mesh system is easy to set up with the mature Nighthawk app and can be easily expanded with more MS60 satellites if you need more coverage down the line. $160 at Amazon