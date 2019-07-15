Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and you're doing yourself a disservice if you don't pick up extra storage for your PlayStation 4. Luckily, one of the Deals of the Day is on a brand-name external SSD, and you almost certainly won't beat the price or the quality anywhere else. Western Digital's My Passport Go 1TB external SDD is on sale for 41% off of its MSRP price of $230, bringing it down to just $135 for Prime members.

Western Digital is one of the most trusted brands in the storage business, and you won't regret picking up this one up. SSDs are by far better than HDDs but tend to cost a lot more as a result. You won't need to worry about that with this Prime Day discount. Those extra PS4 games you have no room for will soon have a new home.

Our colleagues over at Windows Central believe this is one of the best SSDs you can get for Xbox One, and we tend to agree that it's the best for PlayStation 4 as well. A PS4 usually only has 500GB or 1TB of storage internally, and that just doesn't cut it anymore with game sizes increasing every year. A lot of people settle for external HDDs as an alternative because they're almost always cheaper, but SSDs are the superior product with better performance.

What makes an SSD better than an HDD?

SSDs utilize flash-storage that allows memory to be saved on flash-memory chips. HDDs use magnetic tape and mechanical parts to read and write information. This means that the former tends to be faster, smaller, and quieter. Video games need to process immense amounts of data to render everything on your screen. An SSD is much more effective at doing so than an HDD is.

Why should I upgrade now?

A PS4 or PS4 Pro usually only comes in either 500GB or 1TB versions. With game sizes than can range from 30GB to 100GB at the high-end, that doesn't leave a ton of room for AAA games when some of the storage is already dedicated to running the system's OS.

If you play a lot of games and don't have any extra storage, you're likely just uninstalling them on your so they don't take up space anymore. This isn't ideal when you want to go back and play a game you've uninstalled only to find that you need to wait hours for it to re-download. Picking up an SSD us an easy solution, and one that people have turned to more frequently as of late with the increasing install size of games and the move towards a digital marketplace.

What makes this SSD better than the rest?

Western Digital is a trusted brand-name that's one of the best in the business. This SSD in particular sports a shock-absorbing rubber bumper that can withstand drops up to 2 meters, making it durable to store the games you've spent good money on. On top of that, it features a compact design and built-in cable that seamlessly fits into the back, so you never have to worry about it.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.