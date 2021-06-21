Mobile gaming is booming, and more developers are attempting to bring AAA experiences directly to your pocket. This is possible through cloud streaming services like Xbox Game Pass for Android. One thing a lot of these games have in common is that they're not suited for touch controls on a mobile device. Sometimes, they don't even support them at all. That's where a controller comes in handy. Prime Day is discounting the excellent Razer Kishi for just $55, a savings of over 30%.

Razer's a trusted brand that makes a ton of gaming accessories, so it's no stranger to high-quality products. The Razer Kishi is a great example of the company's penchant for perfection. I've been using one for a few weeks now, and it's changed much of my outlook on mobile gaming in general. You really do need a good controller to have more fun.

Razer Kishi Android Cropped Render

Razer Kishi | $25 off at Amazon

The Razer Kishi is hands down one of the best mobile gaming controllers you can buy. Once you use it, you'll never go back to touch controls again. It effectively turns your phone into a miniature Nintendo Switch and connects through USB-C, so you don't need to worry about any Bluetooth latency. This is exactly how you should play Xbox Game Pass for Android.

The Razer Kishi comes in a few different models, so be aware of what you're buying. There's a model for Android and iPhone, along with an Android variety branded for Xbox. There aren't many differences between the Android versions, but you'll want to be sure you're getting the right one for your phone.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

In our review of the Razer Kishi, we said, "With a comfortable grip and an excellent design, the Razer Kishi raises the bar for mobile gaming controllers. The Razer Kishi is simply a must-have mobile gaming accessory that everyone should own." One of its biggest drawbacks was its price, and now you won't have to worry about that today.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.