Mobile gaming is booming, and more developers are attempting to bring AAA experiences directly to your pocket. This is possible through cloud streaming services like Xbox Game Pass for Android. One thing a lot of these games have in common is that they're not suited for touch controls on a mobile device. Sometimes, they don't even support them at all. That's where a controller comes in handy. Prime Day is discounting the excellent Razer Kishi for just $55, a savings of over 30%.

Razer's a trusted brand that makes a ton of gaming accessories, so it's no stranger to high-quality products. The Razer Kishi is a great example of the company's penchant for perfection. I've been using one for a few weeks now, and it's changed much of my outlook on mobile gaming in general. You really do need a good controller to have more fun.