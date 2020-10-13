Build the kitchen of the future... today! Prime Day is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen, especially if you need to make your appliances a little smarter and make moving around a little easier. Get some better tools to help you out when your hands are full and the timers are beeping away. Of course you will need to be a Prime member to even see some of these prices, so be sure to have yours at the ready.
What can Prime Day do foir your kitchen? Well, just think about how an Echo Show 5, which is just $44.99 right now thanks to Prime Day savings, might help you out. The hands-free ability to talk to Alexa alone would be worth having around when you need to set a timer or answer the door (when you've got an also-discounted Ring Video Doorbell set up to stream the video to you). You could also add smart plugs to your appliances so they turn on when you want them and turn off when you don't. Or maybe you need an actual new appliance like an Instant Pot multi-function pressure cooker. You have a lot of options right now, so find one that works great for you!
Clean up the mess
iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum cleaner
Smart enough you can use the iRobot app to schedule it. Has a 3-stage cleaning system and can switch between carpet and hard floors. Lasts for up to 90 minutes and is smart enough to return to its dock to recharge before finishing a job.
$199.99
$300 $100 off
Clean Savings
Bissell Power Fresh Steam Mop
Use the natural power of steam to eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Can clean and sanitize sealed hard floors. Has a flip-down easy scrubber. Includes adjustable settings like high, medium, or low steam.
$62.99
$90.99 $27 off
Now we're cookin'
Instant Pot Ultra 3-quart multi-use pressure cooker
It is fully programmable, can take the place of 10 separate appliances, and it is UI-certified to be absolutely safe. The Ultra is one of Instant Pot's newest products and is down by 50% today. Check out the other Instant Pot cookers on sale for Prime Day.
$49.99
$100 50% off
Go hands free
Echo Show 5 + 1-year Food Network Kitchen subscription
The Echo Show 5 is a great kitchen companion for so many reasons. For Prime Day you can save $25 on the Echo Show 5 itself and get a free year subscription to Food Network Kitchen, which lets you improve your kitchen skills in all new ways.
$44.99
$70 $25 off
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.