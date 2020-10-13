With working from home the new reality, having the right equipment makes all the difference. It may be tempting to work on your MacBook while lounging on the couch, but having a dedicated space within your home for work helps you become much more productive.
With Prime Day now live, you don't need to spend too much money to pick up a decent chair, office desk, monitor, keyboard, and other accessories to create your home office. We've rounded up the best Prime Day deals for setting up your home office, so let's get started.
Best Prime Day Deals on Chairs
Considering you spend most of your day sitting in your office chair, finding one that's comfortable while still offering decent lumbar support is vital. Thankfully, you'll find plenty of options for under $150, so let's see the best affordable office chairs for Prime Day.
Hbada Home Desk Chair | $80 at Amazon
Hbada's home chair comes with adjustable armrests, a mesh pattern at the back for added comfort, a breathable fabric that forms the cushion, adjustable height, and 180-degree swivel design. You even get adjustable lumbar support, and is a decent value overall.
AmazonBasics High-Back Leather Chair | $95 at Amazon
Amazon's own label offers one of the best office chairs on a budget. The AmazonBasics High-Back Chair comes with a bonded leather upholstery and padding in the seat and back that's comfortable for all-day use, fully adjustable design with height and tilt controls, and 360-degree swivel.
Ficmax Ergonomic Gaming Chair | $170 at Amazon
Gaming chairs are on the rise, and Ficmax's Ergonomic Gaming Chair gives you all the best features at an affordable price. You get a PU layer with 4.8-inch memory foam cushion, metal framework for durability, adjustable armrests, tilt, and swivel features, and even a retractable footrest.
NOUHAUS Ergo3D Ergonomic Office Chair | $256 at Amazon
If you're in need of an ergonomic chair, NOUHAUS' Ergo3D is a decent option in this category. The chair has a fully adjustable design with a dynamic lumbar system that conforms to the curvature of your spine, tilt and swivel features, and a breathable mesh fabric.
Best Prime Day Deals on Desks
There are plenty of options to choose from if you're looking for a new desk for your home office. You can pick up a regular desk that accommodates two monitors with ease, or you can get yourself a standing desk. With motorized standing desks more affordable than ever, now is the best time to make the switch. These are the best Prime Day deals on office desks.
Coleshome Computer Desk | $80 at Amazon
The Coleshome office desk measures 47 inches by 23.6 inches, and you can easily fit two monitors on the desk and have room left over for all the accessories. The desk features a sturdy steel frame with a wood top that has a waterproof coating, and you can easily assemble it in 10 minutes.
AmazonBasics Gaming Computer Desk | $84 at Amazon
AmazonBasics' 51-inch gaming desk has a unique K-leg design for added stability, and comes with several storage compartments for housing your headphones, controllers, and other gaming accessories. The desk has a steel frame with a baron fiber laminate top, and comes with a built-in monitor stand.
CubiCubi Computer Office Desk | $96 at Amazon
CubiCubi's 55-inch desk is ideally suited for housing an ultra-wide monitor, and the desk combines a sturdy steel frame with a wooden top. There's also a monitor stand that lets you elevate your monitor, and the dual-tone finish gives the desk added elegance.
FEZIBO Motorized Standing Desk | $216 at Amazon
FEZIBO's motorized desk goes from 28 inches to 46 inches, and it comes with four preset memory modes. The desk measures 48 inches by 24 inches, and can hold up to 176 lb of weight. The steel frame is backed by an elegant wooden top, and considering this is a standing desk, you're getting excellent value.
These are just some of the deals currently live on Amazon, so make sure you're following our Prime Day deals hub for more on all the deals during the two-day sales event.
