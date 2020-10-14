Prime Day is coming to an end, but some of these Lightning Deals are still pretty outstanding. The Edifier R980T 4-inch active bookshelf speakers have dropped to $55.99. Edifier speakers do not go on sale very often, and these haven't dropped from their $70 street price since February. Today's price is one of the lowest ever and a huge get on the tail-end of Amazon's big sales event.

Lightning Edifier R980T 4-inch active bookshelf speakers These active bookshelf speakers have 24W total power output. They look great with a classic wood finish and come with both RCA and 3.5mm cables. There are two aux inputs so you can connect multiple sources at once. Comes with 2-year warranty. $55.99 $70.00 $14 off See at Amazon

These are active bookshelf speakers that would make a great addition to your computer workspace, your living room, or an actual bookshelf. The Edifier speakers have a total of 24W power output. They have a calibrated, flared bass reflext port in the front, too.

The speakers are designed to fit with just about any decor. They have a classic wood finish, and those wooden enclosures help minimize acoustic resonance. The speakers are also magnetically shielded. These come with RCA and 3.5mm cables as well.

One neat thing about the R980T speakers in particular is that they have two aux inputs where most speakers just have one. That means you can hook up multiple input sources instead of having to unplug and reconnect.

Edifier covers the speakers with a two-year warranty.

You're probably already aware, but you do need to be a Prime member to grab one of these Prime Day Lightning Deals. The Prime Day savings will be drying up in a couple of hours, so be sure to get in on the action while you can.