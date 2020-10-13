If you're going to binge a show from beginning to end, you should do it in 4K. Top resolutions are best resolutions. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day , you can get those resolutions at a more affordable price than ever before. The Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $29.99 thanks to a unique price drop for Prime members. This media streaming device normally sells for around $50.

The streaming library has access to all your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO, and more. Watch all the content they have, whether it's 4K or not. Up to 500,000 movies and episodes. Search for shows with the Alexa voice remote.

The Fire TV Stick 4K lets you upgrade your streaming habits to a higher resolution, which is great if you have a 4K TV or monitor and want to watch your shows in the best way you can.

Much like the regular Fire TV Stick, you will get full access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. This platform lets you easily open apps containing your favorite shows. Search through Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more whenever you want and all from the same space. Put your Amazon Prime membership to work with all the shows you can watch or even rent on Prime Video. You can even watch live TV when you use programs like Sling TV or YouTube TV to catch up on the news, sports, and more.

Plus, Amazon's device comes with an Alexa-powered voice remote so you can search for your favorite content without pressing any buttons. Launch shows across different apps without having to manually switch. You can control the power and the volume of your TV or soundbar with this single remote.

The Fire TV Stick is compatible with Dolby Atmos, so you can get immersive audio if you have a compatible home audio system. Maybe Prime Day is also the day you upgrade your sound system.

Use the 8GB storage to hold apps, games, and more. You'll also get a one-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen, which includes live Q&As with culinary experts and more.