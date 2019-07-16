The rate at which microSD card capacities has grown in recent years has blown my mind. It seems crazy that something so tiny can house more data than many current laptops, and they're so convenient. Whether it's for a phone, tablet, camera, or anything else you need more storage on, this UK Prime Day deal on a Sandisk 400GB microSD card is not one to ignore.

So much storage

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD

£47.99

With a 31% saving for Prime Day, this is a golden opportunity to pocket one of these tiny cards and all that sweet, sweet storage they can hold.

You might wonder what you can possibly fill 400GB with, especially on a phone. And the answer, at least with one of these, is that you don't really have to worry about what you fill it with. Photos, 4K video, games, movies, music, slap one of these inside and it'll just eat it all up.

It's only available until the end of Prime Day, so be sure to snag one before the lights go out at Midnight!

