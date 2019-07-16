Has your child been good all year and you're looking to treat them to an early Christmas gift? Maybe you have a favorite child you want to spoil? Or maybe neither of those apply to you. Whatever the case, Amazon's Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is on sale for Prime Day for a price you can't beat, and it'll be sure to make your children happy. Because we all know you want to be the cool parent.

Treat your children

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

Electronics aren't always bad for kids.

$150 $200 $50 off

Give your child their very first tablet without worrying about its content with the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, featuring one year of FreeTime Unlimited for free, giving them access to 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.

I know, I know. People are hesitant about giving their children electronics, especially in this day and age. But Amazon has made a child-friendly tablet that is sure to benefit your children. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with 1-year of FreeTime Unlimited, which includes thousands of apps, audiobooks, games, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Think of it like an advanced, modern LeapFrog. Your FreeTime membership will cost $2.99 a month after the first year, but you can cancel at any time.

The Kids Edition sports a child-proof case to withstand nasty falls that are sure to occur or any temper tantrums that might be thrown. Its 10-inch display supports 1080p high resolution, and its battery life is good for about 10 hours on a single charge. It even has 32GB of internal storage that can be upgraded to store an abundance of those apps and videos your kids want to save.

Still worried about it breaking? Amazon says that it has a no questions asked 2-year worry-free guarantee. If your kid breaks it, it'll be replaced free of charge.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

It might be Prime Day, but this Instant Pot deal is available to everyone
Instant Pot 3-Quart Duo Mini Pressure Cooker
$39.95 $65.00 Save $25

This 3-quart multi-cooker is perfect for smaller households or serving sizes, and today's deal beats the others we've seen.

Unlock voice control with Echo device deals and $5 Amazon smart plugs
Amazon Echo devices bundled with $5 smart plugs

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you start voice controlling anything plugged into it by asking an Alexa-compatible device, and today's deal lets you snag one for only $5 with purchase of select Echo devices.

Be more productive with a year of Office 365 Home and a free $50 Amazon gift card
Office 365 Home 12-month subscription and $50 Amazon gift card
$99.99 $150.00 Save $50

The subscription works with up to six people, but that card can be all yours.

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to just $70 thanks to this Prime Day deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube
$69.99 $119.99 Save $50

Grab TCL's 32-inch 720p Roku TV for less than $100 in this Prime Day Lightning deal
TCL 32S325 32-inch 720p Roku TV
$99.99 $130.00 Save $30

Act fast while you can. These Lightning deals tend to sell out quick.

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and $100 in Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

More Prime Day Deals