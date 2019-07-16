Has your child been good all year and you're looking to treat them to an early Christmas gift? Maybe you have a favorite child you want to spoil? Or maybe neither of those apply to you. Whatever the case, Amazon's Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is on sale for Prime Day for a price you can't beat, and it'll be sure to make your children happy. Because we all know you want to be the cool parent.

Give your child their very first tablet without worrying about its content with the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, featuring one year of FreeTime Unlimited for free, giving them access to 20,000 popular apps and games, videos, books, Audible books, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more.

I know, I know. People are hesitant about giving their children electronics, especially in this day and age. But Amazon has made a child-friendly tablet that is sure to benefit your children. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with 1-year of FreeTime Unlimited, which includes thousands of apps, audiobooks, games, and educational content from PBS Kids, Nickelodeon, Disney, and more. Think of it like an advanced, modern LeapFrog. Your FreeTime membership will cost $2.99 a month after the first year, but you can cancel at any time.

The Kids Edition sports a child-proof case to withstand nasty falls that are sure to occur or any temper tantrums that might be thrown. Its 10-inch display supports 1080p high resolution, and its battery life is good for about 10 hours on a single charge. It even has 32GB of internal storage that can be upgraded to store an abundance of those apps and videos your kids want to save.

Still worried about it breaking? Amazon says that it has a no questions asked 2-year worry-free guarantee. If your kid breaks it, it'll be replaced free of charge.

