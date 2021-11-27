Smartphone glass might not be quite as fragile as it was a few years ago, but let's face it: if you drop your phone, there's a pretty high chance it's not going to end well. A decent screen protector can help not just take a proverbial bullet for your actual screen, but also shield it from the tiny scuffs and scrapes it picks up with normal day-to-day use.
Just in time for Cyber Monday, Zagg has slashed the price of many of its screen protectors for popular Samsung phones. The deals, which run from 30% off to a whopping 53% off, are available on-screen protectors designed for phones like the Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Whichever of these phones you own, you'll find some great Cyber Monday deals on accessories that might just save you from a cracked display and a hefty repair bill.
ZAGG InvisibleShield VisionGuard+ for Galaxy S21 series
ZAGG's premium "hybrid glass" screen protector for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra eliminates 99% of blue light to protect your vision. Prices start at $27.99 for the small Galaxy S21, going up to $41.99 for the S21 Ultra.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Plus for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
If you're rocking a Note 20 Ultra, this plastic screen protector features military-grade materials and a smudge-resistant finish. And for Cyber Monday, it's listed on Amazon at 30% off compared to the standard price.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Fusion Visionguard for Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
The "Visionguard" version of ZAGG's InvisibleShield screen protector for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is also 30% off right now, helping to protect your vision by eliminating 99% of the display's HEV (high energy visual) light.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ for Galaxy S20 FE
You'll also save 30% on the glass version of ZAGG's VisionGuard+ screen protector for the Galaxy S20 FE. It offers the same antibacterial and vision-shielding features, only with a more premium glass finish for more protection.
ZAGG InvisibleShield GlassFusion+ for Galaxy S21 series
ZAGG's top-tier GlassFusion+ for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra is available for between $16 and $18, depending on which model you own. A military-grade combination of plastic and tempered glass, this should provide all the protection you need.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear for Galaxy Z Fold 2
Protect the outer display of your Galaxy Z Fold 2 with this high-quality film protector. Featuring 2X shatter protection and a self-healing nano-memory material, it's sure to keep the external display of your foldable friend looking good as new.
