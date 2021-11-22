Investing in a few smart Wi-Fi plugs is one of the easiest, most inexpensive ways to get your smart home set up. However, if you've already jumped on the bandwagon and purchased a few Ring products like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 or even a security camera to keep an eye on your home, you'll want to make sure you can get other devices in your home connected all under one roof (or in this case, app). These are the top smart plugs that work with the Ring app to ensure that all your devices communicate without any glitches.

Not every smart plug works with the Ring app

There's no shortage of smart plugs out there that can help you get your lights, fans, and appliances working with Google Home or Alexa. But if you own a few Ring home security products and want to make sure everything is synced and can communicate adequately in the Ring app, your best bet is the Ring Outdoor Smart Plug. Not only does it come with two outlets that you can control independently, but you can keep this plug outside without fearing a few raindrops.

If you want an affordable smart plug from a reputable brand that will blend into the walls of your home, then you can't go wrong with the Leviton Decora Smart Plug-in Outlet or Smart Plug-in Dimmer. Both picks will work smoothly with the Ring app and enable you to turn any devices plugged into the outlet on and off. With the dimmer, though, there's the bonus of being able to adjust your lighting's brightness.