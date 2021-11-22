Investing in a few smart Wi-Fi plugs is one of the easiest, most inexpensive ways to get your smart home set up. However, if you've already jumped on the bandwagon and purchased a few Ring products like the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 or even a security camera to keep an eye on your home, you'll want to make sure you can get other devices in your home connected all under one roof (or in this case, app). These are the top smart plugs that work with the Ring app to ensure that all your devices communicate without any glitches.
- Rain or shine: Ring Outdoor Smart Plug
- Full control: Leviton DZPA1-2BW Decora Smart Plug-in Outlet
- Permanent fixture: GE In-Wall Smart Outlet
- Candlelit: GE Plug-In Dimmer
- Shine a light: Leviton DZPD3-2BW Decora Smart Plug-in Dimmer
Rain or shine: Ring Outdoor Smart PlugStaff Pick
There's no doubt that the Ring Outdoor Smart Plug, which just so happens to be our top ranking outdoor smart Wi-Fi plug, will work like a charm with the Ring app. It'll also help you get any outdoor lights and appliances synced up with your Ring doorbells and cameras, so everything works like a breeze.
Full control: Leviton DZPA1-2BW Decora Smart Plug-in Outlet
Turn floodlights, lamps, or fans on or off with the help of this Z-Wave Hub-compatible smart plug. Installation is easier than ever and doesn't require toying around with wiring. Just plug it in, set it up, and you're ready to go.
Permanent fixture: GE In-Wall Smart Outlet
Though technically not a smart plug, this outlet from GE replaces the one you already have, so whatever is plugged in can be turned on or off from the Ring App. Just keep in mind that you'll only be able to control one of the outlets from the app while the other remains on always.
Candlelit: GE Plug-In Dimmer
If you don't want to mess around with wires, this plug from GE not only lets you turn your lights on and off, but you can easily dim them from the Ring app to create the perfect evening lighting when you're watching a movie or eating dinner.
Shine a light: Leviton DZPD3-2BW Decora Smart Plug-in Dimmer
This smart plug is much like the Leviton Decora Smart Plug-in Outlet, but with dimmable magic powers. Plug in your favorite reading lamp to be able to turn it on, off, and get just the right amount of brightness.
Not every smart plug works with the Ring app
There's no shortage of smart plugs out there that can help you get your lights, fans, and appliances working with Google Home or Alexa. But if you own a few Ring home security products and want to make sure everything is synced and can communicate adequately in the Ring app, your best bet is the Ring Outdoor Smart Plug. Not only does it come with two outlets that you can control independently, but you can keep this plug outside without fearing a few raindrops.
If you want an affordable smart plug from a reputable brand that will blend into the walls of your home, then you can't go wrong with the Leviton Decora Smart Plug-in Outlet or Smart Plug-in Dimmer. Both picks will work smoothly with the Ring app and enable you to turn any devices plugged into the outlet on and off. With the dimmer, though, there's the bonus of being able to adjust your lighting's brightness.
