I've been a VR gamer for the better part of the last decade now, and have been writing about it almost as long. I've had the Oculus Quest 2 since October of last year and, since then, realized there are just a few additions that could really enhance the experience. Thankfully, Prime Day sales enabled me to pick up a few amazing accessories that are already making a difference.
These sales are still good for the rest of the day today, so if you're an Oculus Quest 2 gamer, you should seriously consider picking up at least one of these great accessories to make your virtual experiences even better than they already are! Most of these products are very inexpensive to begin with, so while these deals don't shave a massive percentage off the cost, saving a few bucks on each item means you'll effectively be getting something for free if you pick up a few.
Ahroy Elite Strap | $8 off at Amazon
How has it taken this long to get a good elite-style strap with a battery holster on the back? No matter, because Ahroy did it, and they even offer two different styles to best suit your tastes. I regularly play until the Quest 2's battery is dead and have to plug in a battery pack to keep the action going. This one finally keeps that from being an awkward experience.
The Ahroy Elite Strap is my personal pick for the best Prime Day accessory for the Quest 2, as it solves multiple problems in one fell swoop. If you only pick up one Quest 2 accessory for Prime Day, make it that one!
The rest of the accessories below solve a smattering of problems, from providing adequate grip on the controller, to keeping that foam pad from absorbing sweat like a sponge. Each item has a purpose and is finally solving some of the nagging issues I've been shrugging off for months now.
- : KIWI Design silicone grips
- : BQ SAER silicone pads and lens cleaner kit
- : SARLAR Quest 2 carrying case
- : VR Game Gun by CNBEYOUNG
- : KIWI Design VR stand
- : 16ft Oculus Link cable
- : Kang Yu Quest 2 accessory pack
- : iovroigo halo strap
- : KIWI Design silicone face cover
- : AMVR lens rings for glasses
KIWI Design silicone grips
Many Quest 2 grips are made of rigid plastic, which makes them a bit difficult to take off and put back on the Quest 2 controllers. KIWI's design is all silicone, so it stretches and bends as needed, all while providing needed grip for the controllers. They also come with an easily adjustable hand strap that keeps the controllers on your hands even when you throw them. That has made throwing grenades and other objects in games so much easier for me.
BQ SAER silicone pads and lens cleaner kit
This kit comes with two silicone covers that fit right over that foam pad, keeping it from getting gross from all the sweat. As a bonus, it also includes a lens cleaner pen which can help easily and safely clean off those smudgy lenses. I don't know about you, but I always seem to smudge up the lenses when putting the Quest 2 on or taking it off.
SARLAR Quest 2 carrying case
I chose this case not just because it was on sale, but because it's one of the few cases that's designed to fit both the elite-style straps and the original, all while keeping a slim form factor. Now that we can actually travel again, I plan to bring my Quest 2 with me wherever I can go. This one also has a nice pouch for keeping that USB power bank and includes a lens cover to keep those lenses safe during travel. The grip stickers are also a nice addition, but I'm going to stick with the KIWI straps above.
VR Game Gun by CNBEYOUNG
Could anything sound more generic than "VR Game Gun"? Probably not, but these give the Quest 2 controllers the weight and shape that make them feel like holding an actual gun. Considering how much Population: One I play, these kinds of accessories are always up my alley. Slip the controllers into the holster and you might just find yourself shooting a little better.
KIWI Design VR stand
You could keep the Quest 2 in a carrying case all the time, but then it's a pain to charge. This stand keeps your stuff organized and makes it easy to plug the Quest 2 in after each session. It's not as elegant as the Anker Charging Dock for Quest 2, but it's also 1/5th of the price.
16ft Oculus Link cable
Like most Oculus Link cable alternatives, this one isn't an official Oculus product but it works just as well. Better, in fact, if your PC's motherboard or your gaming laptop doesn't have a USB Type-C port. When you want to play PC VR games and don't feel like running out of battery — or just don't have a great Wi-Fi connection for wireless PC VR gaming — this is the best-rated alternative at a great price.
Deals I recommend
Alright, so I'm not made of money and neither are you, but these are some accessories that are also worth considering. Some of them didn't quite fit what I was looking for but might fit your style a little better. Other things on this list are fantastic products but just aren't something I need — like the glasses spacer rings, since I don't wear glasses for vision correction. Either way, check these out before you head out; you might find a gem worth picking up!
Kang Yu Quest 2 accessory pack
Prime members save $10 on this fantastic accessory pack that'll kill several birds with one stone. This one includes silicone covers for your Quest 2 headset, silicone grips with hand strap for the controllers, a silicone cover for the face pad, lens covers for keeping them safe while packed away, and even some disposable face pads for when your sweaty Uncle Frank comes over to play VR.
iovroigo halo strap
This one is $12 off for Prime Day and might just change the way you play on your Quest 2 forever. While it doesn't have the handy battery compartment of the elite strap I chose, it does feature that PSVR halo strap design that so many people love. Extra padding for your forehead, back of your head, and an easily adjustable strap at a unique angle make VR gaming so much more comfortable than with the stock strap (or even some of the other replacement straps).
KIWI Design silicone face cover
Yes, I know, it's another silicone face cover. But what if you only need one? Why would you spend more than $9 to get it? That's why this one is here. As a bonus, it comes with a unique silicone lens cover for keeping the lenses safe while your Quest 2 is stored away.
AMVR lens rings for glasses
If you're a VR gamer who wears glasses, you've probably been concerned about scratching those lenses up more than once. I've seen it happen and it isn't pretty. Those lenses are one of the more expensive components to replace, so grab these spacer rings that slide around your Quest 2's lenses and keeps your glasses from ever touching them in the first place.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are the best Fire tablet deals for Prime Day 2021
Looking save some money and get entertained with a new Amazon Fire Tablet? All the latest Fire Tablet offers are right here for Prime Day 2020.
Here are 57 reasons to grab an Amazon device deal for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is here, and you can save devices like Echo speakers, Fire TV streaming sticks, Ring doorbells, and more right now.
Why making WhatsApp multi-device is such a hard problem to solve
WhatsApp did a great job cutting off expensive SMS plans for much of the world. Now that we want more from the app, some extra work has to go into what makes the service itself tick. That's never easy or fast.
The Quest 2 charging cable is too short. Here are some alternatives!
Both the Quest and the Quest 2 came with charging cables, but your original Quest cable may have worn out, while the included Quest 2 cable is too short to use while you're wearing the headset. Any charging cable with at least one USB-C head can work, but here are our recommendations.