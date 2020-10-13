This Prime Day has already given us some fantastic deals, and the 3D printing world is no different. We've been looking through all the various deals and pulled together some of our favorite deals on printers and accessories. We will keep updating this post over the two days of Prime.
- Best budget: Creality Ender 3
- Beautiful prints: SUNLU Rainbow PLA Filament
- Big and tall: FLSUN QQ-S Delta 3D Printer
- Bring drawing to life: 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen
- Your first resin printer: PHROZEN Sonic Mini
- Buy it in bulk: 3D Solutech Real White 3D Printer PLA Filament
- Dream big: Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer
- Pop up enclosure: Creality 3D Printer Tent
- Make bigly prints: Creality 3D Printer CR-10S Pro V2
Best budget: Creality Ender 3Staff Pick
The Creality Ender 3 is one of the darlings of the 3D printing world. With a price that is low enough to make it an impulse buy for most hobbyists, this Prime Day deal is one not to miss. If you need your first printer or you want to build your collection, this is a printer you want to own.
Beautiful prints: SUNLU Rainbow PLA Filament
Beautiful filament is hard to come by at a reasonable price, so anytime it discounts is an excellent time to buy. This rainbow filament makes some fantastic looking models and is well worth the purchase. The Prime Day deal is only a small discount, but it is enough to make it worth a purchase.
Big and tall: FLSUN QQ-S Delta 3D Printer
Delta printers are a little different from the regular printers you might own since they have the advantage of height. Make big and tall prints for less with the FLSUN delta 3D on discount.
Bring drawing to life: 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen
My kid loves playing with the 3Doodler Create+. He likes to draw a picture then use the Create to turn that drawing into a 3D model. I also use it for cosplay work as I can use it as a plastic welder to stick pieces of printed armor together without seams.
Your first resin printer: PHROZEN Sonic Mini
Resin printers are already pretty cheap, but the Phrozen Sonic Mini is taking it to extremes. This small starter printer is designed with a mono screen that lets you print about 40% faster than a regular resin printer.
Buy it in bulk: 3D Solutech Real White 3D Printer PLA Filament
PLA filament is the filament you are likely to use most. Anytime you can grab a bundle of it for cheap is a good day, and today is a good day to get some. 3D Solutech makes really solid filament that you can use for most of your projects, especially if you will be finishing it with paint and sanding.
Dream big: Dremel Digilab 3D20 3D Printer
The Dremel Digilab is an excellent printer for families or people who want to use ABS or ASA materials. Because of the built-in enclosure, the Digilab can print more exotic materials than an open printer, and it can keep little hands from touching hot things.
Pop up enclosure: Creality 3D Printer Tent
If you want to print certain filaments like ABS, you will need to make sure your printer is warm and free from drafts. This fireproof tent helps the Ender 3 you've just bought above print fantastic prints for ABS.
Make bigly prints: Creality 3D Printer CR-10S Pro V2
The CR-10s Pro V2 has a stupid name, we can all agree, but with a considerable saving for this large scale 3D printer, we can overlook it. With a build volume of 300-by-300-by-400mm the CR10 can print a full-size Mandolorian helmet in one piece.
Print amazing things
Prime Day is one of the best days to get started in 3D printing or expand your 3D printing arsenal. If you are starting, you would be well served by picking up three of these deals together. If you pick up the Ender 3 3D printer, along with the 3D Solutech filament, and the Creality 3D printer tent, you will have everything you need to start making awesome things quickly.
If you are looking to build bigger things then the Creality CR10s with its large build plate might be the right printer for you. It's big and reliable, two things you really need in a 3D printer.
