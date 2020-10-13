This Prime Day has already given us some fantastic deals, and the 3D printing world is no different. We've been looking through all the various deals and pulled together some of our favorite deals on printers and accessories. We will keep updating this post over the two days of Prime.

Print amazing things

Prime Day is one of the best days to get started in 3D printing or expand your 3D printing arsenal. If you are starting, you would be well served by picking up three of these deals together. If you pick up the Ender 3 3D printer, along with the 3D Solutech filament, and the Creality 3D printer tent, you will have everything you need to start making awesome things quickly.

If you are looking to build bigger things then the Creality CR10s with its large build plate might be the right printer for you. It's big and reliable, two things you really need in a 3D printer.