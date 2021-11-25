While the Galaxy S20 has been out for a while now — it was essentially the last phone to come out in the before times — and whether you're buying one through this year's Black Friday Galaxy deals or you've had it the full 20 months, this is the best time to grab a case for it. Tech21's drop-tested cases are down to "price of a latte" territory, and OtterBox's cases will keep your S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, or even your S20 FE pristine and protected for the rest of their lengthy support life. Here are the case deals you can capture right now.

While OtterBox cases are fine, Tech21 covered my S20 for the vast majority of its life cycle: the Studio Colour was slim, bright, and fun, while the Evo Check and its translucent hues played quite well with my Cloud Blue S20. Speaking of brilliant hues, though, it's hard to go wrong with that blue OtterBox Symmetry. I mean, so bold, so beautiful, plus it's OtterBox, so the case can take one heck of a beating.

Oh, and if you're wondering where all the Galaxy S20 FE case deals are, S20 FE cases are still in higher demand and shorter supply. Most case makers expected the model to be replaced already — both the S21 FE and S22 are delayed — so they're trying to avoid having to produce another run for a model on its way out. If you're taking advantage of Walmart's $250 S20 FE deal, you'll need to use some of those savings on a good case.

Where are other case deals this Black Friday?

A number of manufacturers are also running discounts on their websites this holiday weekend, from site-wide discounts to discount spins that could get you as much as 80% off that new case you're eyeing. Here are the best of those deals: