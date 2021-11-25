While the Galaxy S20 has been out for a while now — it was essentially the last phone to come out in the before times — and whether you're buying one through this year's Black Friday Galaxy deals or you've had it the full 20 months, this is the best time to grab a case for it. Tech21's drop-tested cases are down to "price of a latte" territory, and OtterBox's cases will keep your S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, or even your S20 FE pristine and protected for the rest of their lengthy support life. Here are the case deals you can capture right now.
Tech21 Evo Check (Save up to $35)
Don't let the Amazon price fool you, the EvoCheck was originally $40, and it was the case my S20 used for the majority of 2020. Available in a smoky black, translucent purple, and a soft opaque blue, you can swap out the buttons for a better look, and it can take drops up to 12 feet. $5 for this is an absolute steal.
Tech21 Studio Colour (Save up to 50%)
This prismatic slim case is made with 31% recycled materials, has a wonderful texture, and won't add any bulk to your S20. There are five shades to the Studio Colour, plus four more Studio Design patterns.
Tech21 Pure Clear (Save up to 45%)
Tech21's slimmer clear case is anti-microbial, plant-based, and grippy as all get out. Should it somehow slip out of your butterfingers, it's drop-tested to 10 feet.
ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series (Save up to 36%)
On top of the 20% discount already applied to the Vanguard series, there's an extra 20% off coupon to clip on the page! This rugged case has a solid vertical kickstand and several fun colors, including purple, red, and a Stormtrooper-esque white/black.
OtterBox Commuter Series (Save up to 49%)
This hybrid case sports a hard plastic shell and a squishy inner sheath to keep your S20 secure and your USB-C port dust and lint-free. While basic black goes with everything, this Mint Way colorway is calming, like a cup of matcha tea.
OtterBox Symmetry Series (Save up to 83%)
While almost two years on, I still have no clue what OtterBox was thinking with the Rose Gold version of the Symmetry, the cobalt Blue remains striking and awe-inspiring. There are also clear and glitter clear versions, but really, that blue puts all others to shame.
OtterBox Defender Series Screenless Edition (Save up to 75%)
The iconic OtterBox case, the Defender Series, sports a belt clip and a screenless front frame so that you can install a proper screen protector that's compatible with the S20's ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint sensor.
While OtterBox cases are fine, Tech21 covered my S20 for the vast majority of its life cycle: the Studio Colour was slim, bright, and fun, while the Evo Check and its translucent hues played quite well with my Cloud Blue S20. Speaking of brilliant hues, though, it's hard to go wrong with that blue OtterBox Symmetry. I mean, so bold, so beautiful, plus it's OtterBox, so the case can take one heck of a beating.
If you need more Galaxy S20 case ideas, check out our curated Galaxy S21+ case and S20 Ultra collections for more ideas.
Oh, and if you're wondering where all the Galaxy S20 FE case deals are, S20 FE cases are still in higher demand and shorter supply. Most case makers expected the model to be replaced already — both the S21 FE and S22 are delayed — so they're trying to avoid having to produce another run for a model on its way out. If you're taking advantage of Walmart's $250 S20 FE deal, you'll need to use some of those savings on a good case.
Where are other case deals this Black Friday?
A number of manufacturers are also running discounts on their websites this holiday weekend, from site-wide discounts to discount spins that could get you as much as 80% off that new case you're eyeing. Here are the best of those deals:
- Pela: buy one case, get one free
- OtterBox: 25% off sitewide
- Spigen: 35% off with free member sign-in
- Caseology: Spin the wheel for up to 40% off your entire purchase or up to 80% off a single item
- Skinit: Buy one, get one 50% off sitewide or 35% off custom cases/skins
- Tech21: Up to 70% off select Samsung/iPhone cases
- Supcase: Buy 2 cases, get 50% off
- i-Blason: Buy 1, get 10% off or Buy 2, get 20% or Buy 3 get 30% off
