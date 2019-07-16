Cat owners (and lovers) are a special breed, always trying to find the best accessories to make their feline friends happy. Not only that, but they're also looking for some great products to take out some of the grunt work of pet ownership, like dreaded cat litter maintenance. That's why we've rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals on cat accessories and goodies that will make your relationship stronger.

Keep the dog out of the litter box: Door Buddy Latch

Must-have for dog and cat owners

If you're the loving owner of a cat and a dog, you might be wondering how to keep the canine out of the kitty litter. The Door Buddy Latch is an ingenious solution to the problem; it allows the door to open just far enough for a cat to squeeze through, keeping the dog at bay. The door stays open so your cat can exit anytime, and it's all installed in seconds.

$13 (was $19) at Amazon

No more odor: Litter Genie Plus

Staff pick

Scooping out the litter box each day is probably the worst part about being a cat owner, but the Litter Genie makes it easy to keep away odors without making a trip to the garbage bin outside. Scoop waste, dump it into the Genie and lock it into a bag that can hold up to two weeks of litter without any odors. Don't forget to grab refills!

$14 (was $20) at Amazon

Liners for your Litter Genie: Litter Genie Four-Pack Refill

If you've invested in a Litter Genie, you might as well grab a four-pack of liner refills discounted for Prime Day. The pack comes with four refills, with each cartridge lasting upwards of two months if you have one cat. That's some serious scooping value, and you're of course getting the regular seven-ply bags that lock in odor and don't easily tear.

$23 (was $30) at Amazon

Space to play: MidWest Cat Condo

Cats love a cozy spot to hide, and this cubed condo comes with more than just a padded place to lie. It folds flat if you'd like to hide it away, but when it's popped up your cat can chill inside or on top. Cutouts and attached plush balls keep your cat busy if it's feeling frisky.

$21 (was $30) at Amazon

For trips to the vet: Pet Magasin Hard Cover Cat Carrier

A cat loose in a car can be a disaster, but standard pet carriers can take up a lot of space when not in use. Instead of reserving a shelf in a closet for the few times you make a vet trip, grab this collapsible hardcover carrier. It will easily fit your cat and has a padded bottom and vented sides, yet it folds down flat for easy storage. This is a trendy carrier, and it's right now seriously discounted.

$23 (was $39) at Amazon

No more scooping: PetSafe ScoopFree Ultra litter box

Tired of scooping cat litter? This automatic litter box from PetSafe does the job with minimal input, allowing you and your cat to be much happier. Crystals mean better absorption and far less dust, and once the box is full, all you have to do is take out the removable tray and dump it in the trash.

$130 (was $153) at Amazon

Tasty cat treats: Purina Fancy Feast Duos

These tasty treats from Fancy Feast are made with either real tuna and parsley and cheddar and crab, and they have a crispy outside and soft inside that your cat will love. Each purchase comes with 10 packs of treats, and you can subscribe to get an automatic delivery, so your cat never runs out.

$14 (was $19) at Amazon

Soft food your cat will love: Purina Fancy Feast Purely Natural Entrees

Purina's Fancy Feast Purely Natural is made with real meat and natural ingredients. It's bathed in a soft broth that will have your cat's coat shining. Each pack comes with ten trays of food, and there are quite a few flavors. If you'd like never to run out, be sure to subscribe to auto-delivery.

$8 (was $11) at Amazon

What we're getting for our cats

All of these deals for cat lovers will no doubt be appreciated by you and your feline friends, but if we're making some suggestions, we can't help but recommend the Litter Genie Plus. It makes scooping your cat's litter each day about as easy as possible, and you won't have to worry about escaping odors. Don't forget to grab a four-pack of refills also discounted if you decide to pull the trigger.

If you're the proud owner of cats and dogs, the Door Buddy Latch is also a great buy. It will keep dogs out of cat litter or away from a cat's safe space without any risk of locking a cat into a room. It's easy to set up and takedown, and right now it's super cheap thanks to Prime Day.

