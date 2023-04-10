Foldable Galaxy tablet rumored to launch later this year alongside the Tab S9

What you need to know

Samsung could be launching a new foldable device later this year alongside the Z Fold/Flip 5.

It will be the first foldable tablet from Samsung.

The company has previously showcased foldable tablet concepts.

Samsung is undoubtedly a pioneer when it comes to making foldable devices. The Galaxy Z series’ commercial successes began with the Fold and were later followed by its clamshell flip phones. However, a new rumor hints at Samsung aiming for a new market altogether — tablets.

A new leak from tipster Revegnus hints at a possible first foldable tablet coming from Samsung later this year. It is likely to follow the same Galaxy Z moniker and is expected to be dubbed the Galaxy Z Tab. The tipster further implies that the new tablet will launch next to the more conventional Galaxy Tab S9, which is expected to launch alongside foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Flip 5 in the third quarter of 2023.

Exclusive: Z Tab, foldable tablet to launch alongside Galaxy Tab S9 this yearApril 9, 2023 See more

In a Retweet, Revegnus claims Samsung is jump-starting to launch the first tablet industry before anybody else, particularly its competitor Apple, which is also expected to launch a foldable iPad in 2025.

Unfortunately, that is all the information available regarding the next foldable tablet from Samsung. While there have been rumors about it in the past, there isn’t any concrete evidence weighing the too-good-to-be-true rumor.

While clamshell phones and foldable phones are always on the verge of stealing the limelight, it is good to see large companies like Samsung taking a step forward in bringing more devices with a foldable form factor, starting with the alleged Galaxy Z Tab.

Android tablets are one such segment yet to really take off and see success as gusty as foldable phones. The latter has recently seen a ramp-up in shipments and is expected to see a 50% increase in 2023. This is giving OEM makers focus on the foldables as Google is aiming with the Pixel Fold, and OnePlus is gearing up to launch its first foldable smartphone.

Samsung has showcased foldable tablet concepts in previous years, with devices of various sizes and form factors featuring single fold and even dual folds. It will be interesting to see what form the upcoming tablet will take if and when it launches.

As the rumored launch of the alleged Galaxy Z Tab is now only months away, we can expect to see more information churning out in the form of leaks in the coming weeks or months.