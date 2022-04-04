UNC vs Kansas: How to watch the NCAA Championship game live

And then there were two: the NCAA Championship game is tonight and we have everything you need to know to watch UNC vs Kansas live. If you've been following March Madness 2022, you've witness dozens of games spread over three weeks and four networks, not to mention over 60 teams that struggled to make it to tonight's championship game. Well, the night has finally arrived and it's going to be either the Tar Heels or the Jayhawks. Ready your bets and keep reading to learn how you can stream the men's NCAA Championship game from anywhere on Earth.

But first, some context. The North Carolina Tar Heels earned their spot in the championship game by beating Duke in a historic face-off on Saturday. This victory puts North Carolina in the final two for the 12th time (compared to the 10th time for Kansas) and marks the fifth time that the Tar Heels and Jayhawks have faced off on the Final Four/NCAA Championship level. Both of these teams have so much talent and history behind them that it's pretty much guaranteed to be an amazing game, even if you haven't watched March Madness 2022 online thus far.

For basketball fans in the United States, most of the tournament aired on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV, but the final game will only be on TBS at 9:20pm ET / 6:20pm PT. If you don't have cable or you're currently overseas, you still have a few options for live streaming the championship game. Keep reading to learn how you can catch the exciting final moments live from anywhere.

How to watch March Madness live in the US

Sling Orange - $24.99 for the first month, then $34.99/month The NCAA Championship game is airing exclusively on TBS tonight (9:20pm ET / 6:20pm PT), so the most affordable and simplest way to watch the action live is by signing up for a Sling Orange account. This live TV streaming service lets you watch TBS programming from anywhere in the United States, as long as you have any internet connection. Sling TV is currently offering $10 off the first month, so you'll pay $24.99 upfront and $34.99 every month thereafter if you decide to keep the service. Of course, if you want to cancel your account after the championship wraps up, you can do so at any time with zero hassle. In addition to live sports on TBS, this Sling TV account gives you access to over 30 live channels, including ESPN and BBC America, at a considerably lower cost than other live TV streaming services.

How to watch March Madness live from anywhere

ExpressVPN - Try it risk-free for 30 days If you're traveling at any point during the tournament or having trouble accessing Sling TV due to geo-blocks, ExpressVPN is a quick and easy way to catch the action on the courts from anywhere on the planet. We chose ExpressVPN as one of the overall best VPN services, and they're currently offering a risk-free 30-day trial. This means that you can simply cancel your subscription if you don't want the service after the game tonight.

How to watch March Madness live in the UK

BT Sport Monthly Pass - £25/month For basketball fans in the UK, the best way to watch the tournament (and loads of other sports) is to sign up for a monthly pass on BT Sport. Get ready for a late night though, the game doesn't start until 2:20am BST. The 30-day pass is only £25/month for non-BT subscribers, and it gives you access to ESPN, where the games will be streaming live. The pass also requires no contract and you can cancel at any time.

How to watch March Madness live in Australia

Kayo Sports - Basic Plan $25/month Basketball fans Down Under can catch the action on the court by signing up for a Kayo Sports basic plan for AUD$25 a month. The Aussie sports app states that they will be airing March Madness, but it's unclear if they will be able to live stream the championship game. Luckily, the streaming service has a 14-day free trial so you can confirm the schedule. If Kayo Sports doesn't have the final game, a service like ExpressVPN could help fill in the blanks.

