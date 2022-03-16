How to watch March Madness 2022 live: bracket, schedule, and streaming guide

Looking for a way to watch March Madness 2022 online? This is a one-stop shop with all of the information you need so you don't miss a single moment of the action.

Selection Sunday has come and gone, and the remaining First Four teams are primed and ready to hit the court on March 16th. With so many games spread over three weeks, staying on top of everything will take some serious planning. Luckily, we're here to make the process simpler. In this global streaming guide, you'll find a schedule overview and instructions on how to watch the tournament from anywhere on Earth.

But first, let's take a quick look at the field so far. On March 13th, Selection Sunday kicked off the festivities by announcing the 68 teams that would play in the men's NCAA tournament. The remaining lowest-seeding teams are scheduled to play on March 16th, while the remaining 64 teams will be waiting to turn up the heat with the start of the First Round on Thursday, March 17th. The chaos will continue until the final teams take to the court for the NCAA championship game on April 4th.

If you're a hoops fan based in the United States, most of the tournament will be airing on CBS, TNT, TBS, and truTV, but the final 18 games will only be airing on two channels: CBS and TBS. Don't worry if you don't have cable or you're currently outside of the US, we can get you set up with live streaming options in a matter of minutes. Without further ado, let's move on to the ways you can catch every game live, plus a complete tournament schedule and a look at the bracket so far.

How to watch March Madness live in the US

Sling Blue - $44.99/month / Paramount Plus add-on - $9.99/month As we already mentioned, you can watch every game via the four networks above, but the broadcast schedule isn't consistent. For example, the final games are only on TBS and CBS, while the First Four will be shown exclusively on TBS and truTV. If you want online access to ALL of the games, the simplest and most affordable way to do so is to combine a Sling Blue account ($35/month) with the Paramount Plus add-on ($9.99/month). Here is how it works. A basic Sling Blue account will let you watch 49 of the 67 games (including the First Four and the NCAA national championship in April). Simply add Paramount Plus to that plan and you'll get access to the remaining 18 games for only $9.99 more every month. That's about $20 cheaper than other live TV streaming services, plus you get to enjoy a free 3-day trial and Watch Party, a feature that lets you stream the games while video chatting with friends. If you're not enjoying Sling TV after the tournament wraps up, you can cancel at any time with zero hassle.

How to watch March Madness live from anywhere

ExpressVPN - Try it risk-free for 30 days If you're traveling at any point during the tournament or having trouble accessing Sling TV due to geo-blocks, ExpressVPN is a quick and easy way to catch the action on the courts from anywhere on the planet. We chose ExpressVPN as one of the overall best VPN services, and they're currently offering a risk-free 30-day trial. This means that, if you sign up today, you can get all your money back if you're not satisfied with the service at the end of the tournament on April 4th.

How to watch March Madness live in the UK

BT Sport Monthly Pass - £25/month For basketball fans in the UK, the best way to watch the tournament (and loads of other sports) is to sign up for a monthly pass on BT Sport. The 30-day pass is only £25/month for non-BT subscribers, and it gives you access to ESPN, where the games will be streaming live. The pass also requires no contract and you can cancel at any time.

How to watch March Madness live in Australia

Kayo Sports - Basic Plan $25/month Basketball fans Down Under can catch the action on the court by signing up for a Kayo Sports basic plan for AUD$25 a month. The Aussie sports app states that they will be airing March Madness, but it's unclear if they will be able to live stream all 67 games. Luckily, the streaming service has a 14-day free trial so you can confirm the schedule. If Kayo Sports doesn't have all the games you want to watch, a service like ExpressVPN could help fill in the blanks.

March Madness 2022 tournament bracket

Click the expand button in the upper-right corner to view the full-sized image

(Image credit: NCAA)

You can also download a printable version of the official NCAA Men's Division Championship Bracket on the official 2022 March Madness website.

March Madness 2022 Schedule

March Madness 2022 Schedule - All start times are Eastern (ET) Round Date and start time Network First Four March 15th - 6:40pm truTV March 16th - 6:40pm Round One March 17th - 12:00pm CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV March 18th - 12:00pm Round Two March 19th - 12:00pm CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV March 20th - 12:00pm Sweet 16 March 24th - 7:00pm CBS, TBS March 25th - 7:00pm Elite 8 March 26th - 6:00pm TBS March 27th - 2:00pm CBS Final Four April 2nd - 6:00pm TBS National Championship April 4th - 9:00pm TBS

Looking for a streaming service that will let you watch more sports live? Go check out our ESPN Plus viewing guide for information on pricing, setup, and compatible devices.