Only hours remain to snag a Fire TV stick from $12

With all of the Prime Day deals that have come and gone over the past few days, we would venture to guess that you might have forgotten a thing or two. One deal that you definitely don't want to forget before Prime Day 2022 comes to a close is being able to grab a Fire TV Stick Lite for just $12 (opens in new tab).

This is one of the more impressive deals that we've seen, and it's largely been available ever since Prime Day kicked off. Thankfully, if you forgot to throw one in your cart before, there's still time before the price goes back up to $30. And if you need a bit more "oomph" from your streaming device, all of Amazon's Fire TV Sticks are still on sale, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $34.99 (opens in new tab).

Upgrade your existing TV with a Fire TV Stick

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $29.99 $11.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) At just $12, the Fire TV Stick Lite is a no-brainer for those who don't care about 4K streaming and want to enjoy Amazon's Fire TV experience. The performance is quite impressive, and you won't have to worry about any wires or boxes getting in the way of your home theater setup.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick: $39.99 $16.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Stepping a notch is the "regular" Fire TV Stick, which can be had for $5 more than the TV Stick Lite. It still maxes out at 1080p streaming, but includes the full-version of the Alexa Voice Remote. This allows you to control your TV and the Fire TV, without needing to find where your other remote is hiding.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If it weren't for the Fire TV Stick Lite, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K would be my biggest recommendation. At just $25, you get a streaming dongle capable of 4K playback, the Alexa Voice Remote, and support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR10+.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Those who want the "biggest and baddest" streaming dongle won't have to look further than the $35 Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This is Amazon's most powerful streaming dongle, while including Wi-Fi 6 support, and the ability to see who's at the front door with Live View Picture-in-Picture.

No matter which of the above Fire TV Stick options you choose from, you'll be greeted with Amazon's Fire TV interface. It provides quick and easy access to all of your favorite streaming services, while naturally highlighting the different movies and exclusive shows available on Amazon Prime Video.

All of the best Fire TV Sticks are also equipped with the excellent Alexa Voice Remote. This makes it so you can ask Alexa to queue up for the next show, ask what the weather will be tomorrow, or turn off the lights when the movie is about to start. But with some of these options, you'll also be able to control your TV itself and the Fire TV all from the same remote.