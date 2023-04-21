Best Buy deal slashes a whopping $800 off this 65-inch LG QNED smart TV

We love a good smart TV deal around here, and Best Buy regularly delivers some of the best (no pun intended). For example, if you head to the retailer's site now, you can pick up a 65-inch LG Class 83 Series QNED smart TV for $899.99 (opens in new tab). That's a jaw-dropping discount of 800 bucks!

The smart TV deal was announced as part of Best Buy's sitewide 3-Day Weekend Sale, which means it could expire as early as Sunday night. Suffice to say, if you've been looking for a good price on an LG smart TV, now's the time to buy. If the price drop alone doesn't do it for you, keep in mind that your purchase will also come with a free subscription to Apple TV Plus for three months, plus free access to FuboTV for 30 days.

Save $800 on this 65-inch LG smart TV

(opens in new tab) LG 65" Class 83 Series QNED Smart TV: $1,699.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you're on the hunt for a great smart TV deal, this offer from Best Buy carves a whopping $800 off the price of the 65-inch Class 83 Series smart TV from LG, knocking it down to $899.99. In addition to the straight discount, your purchase also comes with three months of Apple TV Plus and a free month of FuboTV.

TV deals: Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Newegg (opens in new tab)

The TV uses an a7 Gen 4 AI Processor with 4K upscaling to optimize picture quality and produce outstanding images in real time, no matter what you're watching. It also boasts a LG Quantum Dot NanoCell display to deliver vibrant colors and immersive blacks — which basically means the screen has really tiny LED lights individually powered by AI — while Dolby Atmos produces cinema-quality audio.

The Class 83 Series smart TV also comes with a sleek, nearly bezel-less design, a Magic Remote, and a webOS 6.0-powered interface so you can easily access all of your favorite streaming services.