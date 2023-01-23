Amazon's Super Bowl TV sale is live — Fire TV deals, discounted QLEDs, and more

Like many other retailers at the moment, Amazon is gearing up for game day by offering a bounty of epic Super Bowl TV deals that shouldn't be missed if you're trying to upgrade the home theater. From now until Super Bowl Sunday (February 12th), you can find impressively low prices on a ton of great televisions, from simple 43-inchers to massive 75-inch entertainment powerhouses.

Of course, these aren't the only TV deals we've seen in anticipation of football's Big Game, but they're certainly some of the best. Keep reading for a selection of our favorite discounted Fire TVs, and don't forget to check out our complete list of the best Super Bowl TV deals on the web while you're in the neighborhood.

Prep for game day with one of these Amazon Fire TV deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon 65" Omni QLED Series Fire TV: $799.99 $549.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This QLED TV from Amazon produces stunning 4K picture with full array local dimming zones, Dolby Vision IQ, and the latest in HDR technology (HDR10, HLG). This Omni Series TV can also be integrated seamlessly into your Alexa smart-home ecosystem, while the so-called Ambient Experience feature turns the TV into a customizable piece of art whenever you're away. The 65-inch model is currently 31% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $549.99.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Fire TV: $369.99 $259.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Get this 43-inch Fire TV and you can watch Super Bowl LVII in brilliant 4K for a mere 260 bucks. The TV also comes with HDR10 and Dolby Digital Plus audio for particularly immersive entertainment, plus hands-free Alexa control, three HDMI ports, and instant access to all of your favorite streaming services.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 50" Omni Series 4K Fire TV: $509.99 $359.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If 50 inches is your Goldilocks zone, check out this Omni Series Fire TV that's currently seeing a 29% price drop at Amazon. This smart TV produces outstanding picture in 4K Ultra HD, while the ultra-slim bezel and HDR10 at 60fps makes you feel like you're really a part of the action.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 58" ULED U6 Series Fire TV: $599.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Hisense produces some of the best Android TVs around, and the U6 Series is no different. This TV pairs the Fire TV streaming platform with features like 32 local dimming zones for excellent brightness and contrast, while Hisense's proprietary ULED technology seamlessly boosts color and motion in real time. Right now, you can get the Hisense U6 Series Fire TV for a whopping $200 off.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 43" Class F30 Series UHD Fire TV: $299.99 $209.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The big game might be weeks away, but you can pick up this Insignia Class F30 Series smart TV today and save a hefty 30% on your purchase. This Fire TV may lack the bells and whistles found on some of the other TVs on this list, but you'll still enjoy the experience of gorgeous 4K Ultra HD picture, surprisingly powerful-for-the-size DTS Surround Sound audio, and the convenience of Alexa Voice Control.