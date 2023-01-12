These are the best Super Bowl TV deals on the web (so far)

The biggest sporting event of the year may still be weeks away, but the great Super Bowl TV deals are already pouring in. Every retailer under the sun, from Amazon to Best Buy and beyond, has already begun discounting their smart TVs, which gives you plenty of time to upgrade your home theater ahead of the big game and to save some serious cash in the process.

Below you'll find five of our favorite Super Bowl TV deals that are active right now. Want a massive screen to catch all the action? You'll find that below. Shopping on a budget? We've got you covered there too. We'll also keep adding in new offers over the next few weeks, so feel free to bookmark this page and check back on a regular basis to see what's new. Super Bowl LVII kicks off on February 12th this year, so keep that in mind if you want your new TV to arrive in time for the game. And don't forget the nachos.

The 5 best early Super Bowl TV deals today

(opens in new tab) LG 65" Class 83 Series QNED Smart TV: $1,699.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Kicking things off is the Best Buy offer that slashes a whopping $700 off the price of the 65-inch Class 83 Series QNED TV from LG. This webOS smart TV uses a mini-LED backlit display and a7 Gen 4 AI Processor to optimize your picture in real time, so all of your favorite content (including live sports) looks as realistic as it was intended.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED Google TV: $1,899.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Currently $900 off at Best Buy, this Sony A80J Series TV uses an innovative cognitive processor that actively remasters whatever you're watching so you're always seeing stunning images with accurate color and lifelike contrast, while the XR motion clarity technology makes all the fast-paced action appear as smooth as butter. To put it bluntly, your football games are going to look real good.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55" 6-Series QLED Roku TV: $1,199.99 $649.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) TCL is the official TV partner of the NFL, so we expected to see some solid deals from the manufacturer. What we did not expect was this epic deal that slashes a whopping 46% off this 55-inch QLED Roku TV, a discount that sends the price crashing down to a mere $650. Enjoy live sports in vibrant Ultra-HD 4K resolution, or binge-watch to your heart's content with all your favorite streaming services and thousands of channels, thanks to Roku.

(opens in new tab) Westinghouse 24" HD Roku Smart TV: $159.99 $79.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you're on a particularly tight budget (or you just want something small and simple), you can't beat this $79.99 Roku TV from Westinghouse. This no-frills smart TV gives you instant access to all of your favorite streaming services, plus HD picture quality and Dolby Audio. Best Buy is even including a free three months of Apple TV Plus and one month of FuboTV with your purchase.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75" Class QN85B Neo QLED Smart TV: $2,399.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you're looking for something premium and enormous, check out this deal that drops $400 off the price of the 75-inch Class QN85B QLED TV from Samsung. This powerhouse of entertainment is packed with cutting-edge technology, such as an AI-powered Neo Quantum Processor for consistently outstanding picture, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for blur-free live sports and gaming, and much more. Don't be surprised if this massive smart TV sends all the neighbors to your house on game day.

If you're less concerned about the discount and more interested in premium specs, check out our guide to the best Android TV, where we take a deep dive into some of the best smart TVs on the market today.