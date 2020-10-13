These tend to sell very well, and they're likely to sell out during Prime Day on discount. If you are interested in securing a pair for yourself, be sure to get your order in now!

Amazon Prime Day always brings the best pricing of the year to Amazon's own hardware, including its already affordable and supremely capable Alexa-enabled Echo Buds. Normally, the Echo Buds sell for around $130, and at that price, it's already a no-brainer purchase.

After a few delays, the Prime Day deals are finally flowing, and you may be considering a few purchases to make. We fully expect that among the most popular items to be purchased on Prime Day this year are the year-old Echo Buds, Amazon's first forray into the wireless earbuds market. Even if you already have a pair of true wireless earbuds , we encourage you to give this pair a try.

I've been wearing the Echo Buds since they came out last fall. Even though I may be biased because we're primarily an Alexa family, I have to say that these were my favorite pair of earbuds that I tested or wore over the past year.

Having hands-free access to Alexa, along with active noise reduction and passthrough mode, is a steal at this price.

I appreciated how easy they were to pair and manage from the Amazon Alexa app, and how I could quickly control things like EQ settings and the amount of sound that was allowed to get through in passthrough mode. The Bose-powered ANR (Active Noise Reduction) does a fantastic job of blocking out unwanted sounds. Hands-free access to Alexa can also help you take down reminders, check the weather, and request songs. Of course, I could also tap to invoke the Google Assistant or Siri whenever I wanted to, depending on which phone I had these paired with. Whether you're invested in the Amazon ecosystem or not, these are definitely worth a look if you're considering devices like the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Google Pixel Buds, or Apple Airpods.

If you're considering getting yourself or a loved one a pair of Echo Buds, you may be wondering whether Prime Day is a good time to buy them or not. With Black Friday right around the corner, we understand the hesitation, but we fully recommend buying a pair of Echo Buds on Prime Day.

Prime Day is the best time to buy any Amazon device

Historically, Amazon has always put its own devices front and center of all the discounts. It's usually the best time of the year to pick up any of its hardware, including Echo smart speakers, Echo Show devices, Fire tablets, Fire TV devices, and Kindles. Usually, Amazon drops the price to the lowest its been for the year during Prime Day, which means that it's a great time to buy one.

Black Friday pricing isn't likely to be lower than this

With Black Friday just a few short weeks away, it's unlikely that Amazon will beat its Prime Day pricing during the holiday shopping season. Historically, Amazon has matched the pricing during Black Friday, but if product availability is as light on Black Friday as it has been for the rest of this year, it's unlikely we see Amazon attempt to beat the price if they even match it then.

Overall, we think that the time to buy a pair of Echo Buds is right now. Be sure to check out the rest of the deals now to see what else is worth buying on Prime Day 2020!