Best answer: Yes, both the three months and six months' options are getting an excellent discount. You can save a lot of money for all of the unlimited services that come with your subscription.

Amazon's Prime Day deals are always fantastic — it's especially true for Amazon's own products and services like Kindle Unlimited . Whether you are a Kindle e-reader user or just love to ready, it's hard not to consider this fantastic digital library for those times when you are looking for a bit of entertainment.

Kindle Unlimited is the subscription service that gets you unlimited reading on over 1 million titles, access to some of the most popular magazines, and unlimited audiobooks through Audible.

The first thought that may come to mind is that you have to use one of the very popular Kindle e-readers, you can use Kindle Unlimited on a bunch of devices. Using the Kindle app on phones and tablets, you can access all of the great content that is available on the service.

Amazon has put some of the most popular magazines into its Kindle service with options ranging from Country Living and Food Network to Vanity Fair to Food & Wine and so many more to choose from. As for its books, there are some of the most awarded series on Kindle Unlimited from Harry Potter to The Hunger Games, and more series from authors like Hugh Howey and Robert Dugoni, with thousands more to binge read.

Prime Day is hands-down the time to get anything Amazon

While Amazon is going to have discounts on nearly any type of product you could think of on Prime Day, its products and services get some of the most significant price drops. If you want to get started on or expand your smart home setup, there's a deal for you on everything from Echo speakers and Ring video doorbells. Perhaps you would like to pick up a Kindle e-reader or Fire Tablet, there are some fire deals on those too — get it, fire.