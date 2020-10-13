Best answer: Yes, both the three months and six months' options are getting an excellent discount. You can save a lot of money for all of the unlimited services that come with your subscription.
Amazon's Prime Day deals are always fantastic — it's especially true for Amazon's own products and services like Kindle Unlimited. Whether you are a Kindle e-reader user or just love to ready, it's hard not to consider this fantastic digital library for those times when you are looking for a bit of entertainment.
What is Kindle Unlimited?
Kindle Unlimited is the subscription service that gets you unlimited reading on over 1 million titles, access to some of the most popular magazines, and unlimited audiobooks through Audible.
The first thought that may come to mind is that you have to use one of the very popular Kindle e-readers, you can use Kindle Unlimited on a bunch of devices. Using the Kindle app on phones and tablets, you can access all of the great content that is available on the service.
Amazon has put some of the most popular magazines into its Kindle service with options ranging from Country Living and Food Network to Vanity Fair to Food & Wine and so many more to choose from. As for its books, there are some of the most awarded series on Kindle Unlimited from Harry Potter to The Hunger Games, and more series from authors like Hugh Howey and Robert Dugoni, with thousands more to binge read.
Prime Day is hands-down the time to get anything Amazon
While Amazon is going to have discounts on nearly any type of product you could think of on Prime Day, its products and services get some of the most significant price drops. If you want to get started on or expand your smart home setup, there's a deal for you on everything from Echo speakers and Ring video doorbells. Perhaps you would like to pick up a Kindle e-reader or Fire Tablet, there are some fire deals on those too — get it, fire.
Kindle
On the standard Kindle you get weeks worth of use on a single charge along with a front light to let you read in low light situations. With the glare-free 6-inch display you even get great readability in bright sunlight.
Kindle Paperwhite
The Kindle Paperwhite improves the screen for even better reading, adds better lighting too, as well as a cellular connected option as well. You'll also get water-resistance for those times when you want to read during a relaxing bath.
Kindle Oasis
The Kindle Oasis is the top-of-the-line option for e-readers with 25 LEDs with auto-adjusting light sensors that also change color temp for less eye strain. It has water-resistance and also has a more ergonomic design for longer reading sessions.
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
Get access to thousands of apps including the Kindle app on this full color tablet. It's 7-inch display works great for movies and books alike.
Amazon Fire HD 8 and 8+
The HD 8 series of Fire tablets not only gets you a larger screen for reading and movies but better battery life, dual speakers, and more memory. The standard HD 8 nets you 2 GB RAM and the HD 8+ gets you 3GB. You also get wireless charging on the plus model.
Amazon Fire HD 10
The Fire HD 10 brings the biggest screen with the best resolution for watching your favorite shows or reading your favorite books. It also has great speed and battery life so there's no slowing down on your entertainment.
Should you wait until Black Friday to buy?
Typically Prime Day is happening during the summer, but this year is 2020, and we get the sales event in the fall. This can create a bit of a conundrum of whether to buy now or wait until Black Friday that's only about a month and a half away. Well, regardless of what you are in the market for, since these two major buying events are so close, you likely aren't going to find much better deals than now. This rings especially true for Amazon products. It's going to put the best deals possible out there for its own event that's happening now — so don't wait.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.