It's about time you owned a pair of wireless headphones, and the good news is even if you missed Prime Day, they don't have to put a huge dent in your wallet. For example, SoundPEATS is running a one-day sale today at Amazon on its true wireless earbuds with prices that start as low as $23. No matter which set you go for in the sale today, you'll save up to 30% and score them for a record-low price. The deals end tonight or when sold out, though.

Wire-free SoundPEATS True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Need some inexpensive earbuds but miss out on Prime Day sales? SoundPEATS has got you covered with this one-day sale at Amazon that takes 30% off its popular, and already-affordable, true wireless earbuds, dropping them to new low prices. From $23 See at Amazon

The most affordable choice in the sale are the SoundPEATS TrueFree+ wireless earbuds at $22.99. They regularly sell for nearer $30 so you're saving over 20% with this deal. The 'buds feature Bluetooth 5.0, built-in mics for taking calls, on-ear controls, and more.

In our TrueFree+ review, we said that they were a perfect example of why you don't need to spend a lot of money to get good true wireless earbuds these days. They deliver legitimately great sound, a reliable wireless connection, and long-lasting battery life. You can spend more money for a more premium experience, but for most folks, these are perfectly adequate. Amazon reviewers also rate them highly with a score of 4.3 stars out of 5 based on almost 15,000 reviews.

There are a couple of other options in the sale worth taking a look at, so be sure to peruse the full promotion. If these SoundPEATS earbuds aren't for you, take a look at our list of the best wireless earbuds in 2020 for our top picks.