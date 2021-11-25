The Google Pixel 4, 4a 5G and Pixel 5 aren't fitted with glass back panels, but that doesn't mean they're impervious to damage. So you'll want to protect them just as you would any other handset, and if you're into heavy-duty protection then now's a great time to jump on one of Otterbox's many cases for Google's 2020 Pixels.

Right now, ahead of Black Friday, the case maker is offering some serious savings across its range of cases for last year's Pixel phones. Cases in the heavy-duty Defender, more svelte Commuter and transparent Symmetry ranges are available starting at less than $15.

Up to 64% off Pixel cases from Otterbox

Otterbox Symmetry Google Pixel 5 Case

Otterbox Pixel cases

Protect your Pixel for less: Otterbox's Black Friday sale at Amazon has Defender, Commuter and Symmetry cases available with savings of up to 64%.

Highlights include the Otterbox Commuter for Pixel 4a 5G at just $14.67, the Symmetry clear case for Pixel 5 for $20, and Otterbox Defender for Pixel 5 for $40. So whatever balance of protection versus aesthetics you're looking for, you should find something to suit your tastes. Prices vary by color, so it's worth checking Otterbox's landing page and then drilling down to the model, case and color you want.

Otterbox's products routinely rank among our picks for the best cases for phones like the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, and the brand is well known for offering a high degree of protection against knocks, scrapes and accidental damage. If you're rocking one of these recent Pixel models, now is a great time to jump on one of these deals to bring dependable protection to your phone.

