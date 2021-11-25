The Google Pixel 4, 4a 5G and Pixel 5 aren't fitted with glass back panels, but that doesn't mean they're impervious to damage. So you'll want to protect them just as you would any other handset, and if you're into heavy-duty protection then now's a great time to jump on one of Otterbox's many cases for Google's 2020 Pixels.

Right now, ahead of Black Friday, the case maker is offering some serious savings across its range of cases for last year's Pixel phones. Cases in the heavy-duty Defender, more svelte Commuter and transparent Symmetry ranges are available starting at less than $15.

Up to 64% off Pixel cases from Otterbox