We've seen some incredible deals on all sorts of Android tablets and iPads so far during Prime Day 2020, but one of the ones that I'm most impressed with is this $150 discount on the extremely capable Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. Whether you're looking for a personal productivity machine, a digital canvas for your inner artist, or a gorgeous Netflix player, this well-built tablet has you covered. Especially if you're considering a high-end Chromebook or iPad, you might want to give this device your consideration as well.

Productivity pad Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 | $150 off at Amazon Model Android Tablet The 2-in-1 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best Android tablets available. The beloved and powerful S Pen is included, and when paired with the optional keyboard and Samsung's Dex software, you have a powerful and portable laptop replacement. $500 at Amazon