We've seen some incredible deals on all sorts of Android tablets and iPads so far during Prime Day 2020, but one of the ones that I'm most impressed with is this $150 discount on the extremely capable Samsung Galaxy Tab S6.
Whether you're looking for a personal productivity machine, a digital canvas for your inner artist, or a gorgeous Netflix player, this well-built tablet has you covered. Especially if you're considering a high-end Chromebook or iPad, you might want to give this device your consideration as well.
Productivity pad
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 | $150 off at Amazon
Model Android Tablet
The 2-in-1 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the best Android tablets available. The beloved and powerful S Pen is included, and when paired with the optional keyboard and Samsung's Dex software, you have a powerful and portable laptop replacement.
We've been fairly critical of Android tablets over the years. Still, the one company that has continued to press the envelope on what a truly great Android tablet experience could be is Samsung, and we've long been a fan of the company's Tab S devices.
In fact, even though the newer Galaxy Tab S7+ is our current top pick, the still capable Tab S6 is still on our list as the best value buy in Android tablets.
The Galaxy Tab S6 is slim and lightweight, making it perfect for use on the couch or in bed, but it can also be paired with the optional keyboard accessory and included S Pen to make a great laptop replacement. The S Pen has extremely low latency for a stylus and is perfect for writing notes, drawing sketches, or decompressing with digital coloring books.
The device itself is made of a beautiful unibody aluminum design and comes with loud AKG-tuned speakers and a vibrant 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. It is available in 126GB or 256GB of onboard storage and comes with a microSD slot through which you can expand up to 1TB of storage. The 7050 mAh battery is good for at least nine hours on a charge, and when it's time to charge, you have a convenient USB-C port. The Snapdragon 855 is more than powerful enough for any task you can throw at it, from watching videos to working in Dex mode.
If you were considering this year's Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7+ but weren't quite willing to part with the extra cash, this is a great compromise to get most of the functionality at a fraction of the cost.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
