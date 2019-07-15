Logitech makes some of the best headsets you can buy, but usually, they're a tad on the expensive side, even when wired headsets are concerned. Amazon Prime members get a hell of a deal today with $100 off of Logitech's G633 Artemis Spectrum headset, bringing the price down to a much more affordable $50, which is practically a steal.

7.1 surround sound

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Headset

Supports multi-channel audio mixing.

The headset is a little bit gaudy, but what it lacks in style, it makes up for in sheer audio quality and comfort. You won't find it for this cheap any time soon, so don't miss out and pick it up while you can.

We dubbed the G633's wireless brethren as one of the best available for PlayStation 4. This wired model is no exception. Logitech's G633 Artemis Spectrum delivers crystal clear 7.1 Dolby surround sound, so you'll never miss any of the action in your favorite games, no matter how quietly someone is trying to sneak up on you in that multiplayer match. That little audio cue could mean all the difference when your teammates are relying on you.

For all of you audiophiles out there, this headset supports multi-source audio mixing (1 via USB, 1 via 3.5mm) so that you can listen to your favorite music and answer any important phone calls all of one headset. It sports a noise-canceling foldaway microphone so that you can end mute a conversation with ease. There's a whole lot this headset can do and not a lot then it can't.

And the cherry on top is that the Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum is compatible with a wide variety of devices, not just PlayStation 4. You can also use it on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile devices thanks to a 3.5mm audio cable.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals