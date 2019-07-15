Logitech makes some of the best headsets you can buy, but usually, they're a tad on the expensive side, even when wired headsets are concerned. Amazon Prime members get a hell of a deal today with $100 off of Logitech's G633 Artemis Spectrum headset, bringing the price down to a much more affordable $50, which is practically a steal.

The headset is a little bit gaudy, but what it lacks in style, it makes up for in sheer audio quality and comfort. You won't find it for this cheap any time soon, so don't miss out and pick it up while you can.

We dubbed the G633's wireless brethren as one of the best available for PlayStation 4. This wired model is no exception. Logitech's G633 Artemis Spectrum delivers crystal clear 7.1 Dolby surround sound, so you'll never miss any of the action in your favorite games, no matter how quietly someone is trying to sneak up on you in that multiplayer match. That little audio cue could mean all the difference when your teammates are relying on you.

For all of you audiophiles out there, this headset supports multi-source audio mixing (1 via USB, 1 via 3.5mm) so that you can listen to your favorite music and answer any important phone calls all of one headset. It sports a noise-canceling foldaway microphone so that you can end mute a conversation with ease. There's a whole lot this headset can do and not a lot then it can't.

And the cherry on top is that the Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum is compatible with a wide variety of devices, not just PlayStation 4. You can also use it on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and even mobile devices thanks to a 3.5mm audio cable.

