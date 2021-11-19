Foldable phones finally matured in 2021, and Black Friday is your chance to get hold of some of the very best Samsung foldables at the lowest prices we've seen to date.

Samsung's own online store is offering $100 and $250 discounts on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 respectively, and the manufacturer will even throw in a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for you trouble. Factor in Samsung's typically generous trade-in deals, and that brings the minimum price for the base model 256GB Fold 3 down to $649.99 (previously $1799.99), and the 128GB Flip 3 to just $299.99 (from $999.99).

Those prices are for the unlocked versions of Samsung's latest foldables. Prices will vary depending on the color you choose, or any carrier options you select. We'd recommend going for the unlocked models for maximum flexibility, though (no pun intended.)