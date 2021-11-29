It may be last generation, but the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is still an excellent foldable, and it's similar to the Galaxy Z Fold3 in many ways. So, when we saw that the Fold2 is on sale on Amazon UK right now for a whopping 50% off, we couldn't not let you know about it. If you've been waiting to pull the trigger on a foldable, I think today may be the time to do it. The sale is for Cyber Monday only, so you won't be able to get this deal tomorrow!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G | 50% off Featuring a large 7.6-inch foldable OLED display running at a glorious 120Hz, and a smaller 6.23 cover display for when you're on the go, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is the phone many consider to be where Samsung finally got foldables right. It features ultra-thin glass on the foldable display, a Snapdragon 865 with 5G, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It's the full package, topped off with a beautiful "Mystic Bronze" colorway. £899 at Amazon UK

This deal in particular is for the Mystic Bronze model with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. It has a Snapdragon 865 with 5G inside, and is the first Galaxy Z device to feature Samsung's ultra-thin glass for added durability on that foldable display. Speaking of, the foldable display is a large 7.6-inches running at 120Hz, making Android feel incredibly smooth as you switch between apps and scroll on web pages.

What's good about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is that even though it's last year's model, it's not all that different from this year's Galaxy Z Fold3. The cameras are the same, and the displays are the same size too. Outside of a few design changes, the Galaxy Z Fold2 is still a perfectly excellent foldable smartphone, and for just £900 I think it's worth it over the fully-priced Galaxy Z Fold3 at £1,599.