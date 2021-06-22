Regardless if you're looking to add some smarts to your TV or upgrade an existing streaming device, this Prime Day for the Roku Streaming Stick+ is the one to get. Roku has been in the streaming game for nearly 10 years, and it shows in the best ways. Roku streaming devices are regularly in the running for overall best streaming devices because of the quality of hardware and expertise in the software. So, while you're searching Amazon for winning deals, don't skip this one.

The plus in Roku Streaming Stick+ can stand for many things. For the library of original content, the excellent remote, or the long wireless range of the tiny HDMI stick. Regardless, this deal is a big plus to save you money.

The Roku Streaming Stick+ may look small, but it packs a ton inside. For starters, it has some of the longest wireless connectivity range of all of Roku's products. This makes it perfect if the TV you are using it with is a long way from your router, or you are using it in the basement where wireless signals tend to struggle.

Something you wouldn't expect to find in a little streaming stick like this can produce fantastic video quality. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is certified for 4K and HDR quality, so your favorite shows look amazing. Roku also has a great remote control that makes it super easy to jump right to your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ with the press of a button or by voice.