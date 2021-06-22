Regardless if you're looking to add some smarts to your TV or upgrade an existing streaming device, this Prime Day for the Roku Streaming Stick+ is the one to get. Roku has been in the streaming game for nearly 10 years, and it shows in the best ways. Roku streaming devices are regularly in the running for overall best streaming devices because of the quality of hardware and expertise in the software. So, while you're searching Amazon for winning deals, don't skip this one.
The Roku Streaming Stick+ may look small, but it packs a ton inside. For starters, it has some of the longest wireless connectivity range of all of Roku's products. This makes it perfect if the TV you are using it with is a long way from your router, or you are using it in the basement where wireless signals tend to struggle.
Something you wouldn't expect to find in a little streaming stick like this can produce fantastic video quality. The Roku Streaming Stick+ is certified for 4K and HDR quality, so your favorite shows look amazing. Roku also has a great remote control that makes it super easy to jump right to your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ with the press of a button or by voice.
Aside from the best streaming services at your fingertips, Roku has produced some amazing originals, all for free with your Roku. Shows like Die Hart with Kevin Hart and Punk'd with Chance The Rapper. There are automatic software updates to make sure that your Streaming Stick+ is always at its best. If you need a device that's the best of the best or just something simple, Roku has an option for you, and Prime Days has a deal.
Roku Ultra
The Roku Ulta is the top-of-the-line from the streaming company with wireless and Ethernet connectivity to ensure you have no hiccups while watching your favorite shows. You'll have HD, 4K, HDR, and Dolby Vision for your picture and Dolby Atmos to round out the best video quality with the best sound.
Roku Express
You'll get all of the same great streaming content you'd find on the higher-end Roku devices, but for less. While you won't get 4k and HDR video, you do get full HD and Roku's excellent remote.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hurry up to see the remaining deals on Amazon devices for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is here, and you can save devices like Echo speakers, Fire TV streaming sticks, Ring doorbells, and more right now.
Right now is the best time to grab these last-minute Chromebook deals
This year Chromebook deals are going to look a little different than Prime Days past, but there's still deals to be had if you know where and how to look. Your next laptop is waiting for you in this roundup.
Listen up! These Prime Day wireless earbud deals won't last much longer
If you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, there's never been a better time than Prime Day 2021 to get a good deal. Here are some of the best that we've managed to round up so far. Now go spend!
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.