Keeping your home clean is a lot of work but, luckily, you can make the most of Prime Day deals right now to get a little bit of help. Roborock's smart robot vacuum cleaners were designed to give you a helping hand and make it easy to ensure your floors are always clean when you come home from work for the day.

Amazon is currently having a one-day sale on two models of Roborock vacuum cleaners with prices starting as low as $223.99.

Suck up the savings Roborock Prime Day Sale Two of Roborock's smart robot vacuum cleaners are now on sale with prices discounted by up to 35% at Amazon for just one day only, including the S6 and the E35 which features an integrated mop. Up to 35% off See at Amazon

The Roborock S6, on sale for its best-ever price of $419.99, can be controlled using an app on your smartphone and uses smart navigation to map your house, plan routes, and work on a schedule. As long as there are no barriers higher than two centimeters, it can cross over them, clean, and self-recharge.

The device is smart enough to avoid falling down the stairs, scratching up your house, and getting stuck. It features 2000Pa strong suction and can switch between several different modes including Carpet, Quiet, Mopping, Balanced, and Turbo & Max. It can run for about three hours before heading for the charging dock.

The more affordable Roborock E35 features most of the same smarts, as well as the same 2000Pa suction, though it doesn't map out your home in the same way as the S6 does with multiple floor plans and the battery life is a bit shorter. At $223.99 today, it's over $100 off and down to it's best price in 2020.

The Mi Home app lets you control all of the more advanced functions of your vacuum, including setting no-go zones, scheduling, spot cleaning, and more. You can also pair it with Amazon Alexa for voice control using a device like the Echo Dot. These vacuums are backed up with a one-year warranty.