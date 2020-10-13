There are plenty of devices going on sale right now during Prime Day and with so many options, it's hard to determine which are the best robot vacuums for your home. I had the chance to do a Roborock S6 MaxV review earlier this year and I've loved it so much that I continue to use it every day.
So what makes this robot vacuum so special? To start off, Roborocks are some of my favorite robot vacuums. They all vacuum in a tidy back and forth fashion for those perfect vacuum lines. This particular unit also has a long battery life and offers powerful suction that truly cleans your floors. I'm a pet owner, so I also love how much it cleans up my dog and cat's fur. The Roborock S6 MaxV is a high-end unit that features a dual camera and ReactiveAI technology. It usually sells for $750, but during Prime Day, it's only $600
Robomaid
Roborock S6 MaxV
Object detection and excellent suction
This robot vacuum employs a dual camera so that it can detect and avoid obstacles on your floors better than most other vacuums out there. It's also an intelligent learner, so it will become more accurate as time goes on. When you're away, you can even use the app to check on your home through the robot vacuum's camera.
It can detect obstacles on your floors, like shoes, large cables, and shoeboxes, and then purposely avoids them. That way you don't have to babysit it as you do with some other robot vacuums out there. You'll still want to pick up before a cleaning session starts, but it's less likely to suck up things it shouldn't.
Additionally, the app allows you to control the robot and view the camera feed from anywhere as long as you're connected to the internet. That way, you can use the Roborock S6 MaxV to check on your home when you're away. It's a remarkable device that will help keep your home nice and clean. It really is one of the best robot vacuums for a variety of homes.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your ears will sing with this Bose Bluetooth speaker 40% off for Prime Day
Sure the new Nest Audio and Amazon Echo speakers are great, but it's hard to pass up a deal this good on a Bose Bluetooth speaker. Right now you can save almost HALF on the Bose SoundLink Revolve for Prime Day.
Never complain about your Wi-Fi again thanks to this Prime Day Eero deal
Tired of getting crummy Wi-Fi signals around the house? It's time to upgrade, and thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can save over $50 on an Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system!
This Prime Day deal gets you a Fitbit Versa 2 for $100 less than a Versa 3
If you've been watching for the best Prime Day smartwatch deals, then you'll want to pay attention to this offer. The Fitbit Versa 2 is now jus $128, or $100 cheaper than the Versa 3!
Which Garmin fēnix model should you buy?
When you start shopping the Garmin fēnix lineup, you'll encounter numerous options. We're here to help you decide which model you should buy.