There are plenty of devices going on sale right now during Prime Day and with so many options, it's hard to determine which are the best robot vacuums for your home. I had the chance to do a Roborock S6 MaxV review earlier this year and I've loved it so much that I continue to use it every day.

So what makes this robot vacuum so special? To start off, Roborocks are some of my favorite robot vacuums. They all vacuum in a tidy back and forth fashion for those perfect vacuum lines. This particular unit also has a long battery life and offers powerful suction that truly cleans your floors. I'm a pet owner, so I also love how much it cleans up my dog and cat's fur. The Roborock S6 MaxV is a high-end unit that features a dual camera and ReactiveAI technology. It usually sells for $750, but during Prime Day, it's only $600

This robot vacuum employs a dual camera so that it can detect and avoid obstacles on your floors better than most other vacuums out there. It's also an intelligent learner, so it will become more accurate as time goes on. When you're away, you can even use the app to check on your home through the robot vacuum's camera.

It can detect obstacles on your floors, like shoes, large cables, and shoeboxes, and then purposely avoids them. That way you don't have to babysit it as you do with some other robot vacuums out there. You'll still want to pick up before a cleaning session starts, but it's less likely to suck up things it shouldn't.

Additionally, the app allows you to control the robot and view the camera feed from anywhere as long as you're connected to the internet. That way, you can use the Roborock S6 MaxV to check on your home when you're away. It's a remarkable device that will help keep your home nice and clean. It really is one of the best robot vacuums for a variety of homes.

