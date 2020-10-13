There are plenty of devices going on sale right now during Prime Day and with so many options, it's hard to determine which are the best robot vacuums for your home. I had the chance to do a Roborock S6 MaxV review earlier this year and I've loved it so much that I continue to use it every day.

So what makes this robot vacuum so special? To start off, Roborocks are some of my favorite robot vacuums. They all vacuum in a tidy back and forth fashion for those perfect vacuum lines. This particular unit also has a long battery life and offers powerful suction that truly cleans your floors. I'm a pet owner, so I also love how much it cleans up my dog and cat's fur. The Roborock S6 MaxV is a high-end unit that features a dual camera and ReactiveAI technology. It usually sells for $750, but during Prime Day, it's only $600