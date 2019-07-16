Prime Day isn't over just yet! Home security is something you might not necessarily want to think about at first, but you'll never regret having it once it's there — especially in the unfortunate event that you might need it. Thankfully, Ring's smart security system is pretty affordable on its own, and it's even cheaper right now, thanks to Prime Day.

Everyone deserves to feel safe

Ring Alarm Smoke & CO Kit

This kit includes everything from a keypad and alarm system to door sensors, a range extender, and a smoke and carbon monoxide listener, providing the ultimate protection for your home from both intruders and dangerous fumes and fires.

Everybody deserves to feel safe in their own home, and that sort of peace of mind is exactly what Ring's home security system offers. For 40% at just $179, this kit comes with a lot of bang for your buck. You get a base station to control everything, a keypad that arms and disarms the whole system, motion and contact sensors, a range extender for larger homes, and an air quality detector.

While most other items in this bundle provide an alarm system against unwanted intruders, with the base station able to sound off at a deafening 104 decibels, the smoke and carbon monoxide listen protects you from silent killers; far too often, people are unaware of carbon monoxide leaks in their home until it's too late and begins to create health issues. With this kit, you can catch those leaks early on and get the issue fixed.

With a subscription service, you can also get 24/7 professional monitoring, and the security system can even call the authorities for you in the event of a break-in. Best of all, there's no contract to worry about — you can opt out of the subscription plan and continue to use the system for free at any time.

This Prime Day deal is only valid for a few more hours, so jump on it before it's too late! You'll thank yourself for it later.

