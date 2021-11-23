Gaming on a console is heaps of fun but sadly, you can't lug your PS5 around with you everywhere you go. The solution? Enter the world of gaming phones. This niche segment of smartphones caters to a very specific category of people. Whether you're an e-sports fanatic or a hardcore mobile gamer, a gaming phone will never let you down in terms of raw power. The Red Magic 6S Pro is one of the fastest performing Android phones in the world, defeating even the likes of the impressive Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Pop the hood and you'll find a shiny Snapdragon 888+ chipset powering this mobile gaming rig. It's got a sublime 165Hz AMOLED display, all 6.8 inches of it is an absolute joy to behold. Adding to its viability as a stellar gaming phone, there are dual ultrasonic air triggers mounted on the shoulders of the phone and an additional touch key on the back. Oh, and all of those keys are fully customizable.

The Red Magic 6S Pro has so much going for it. It has dual cooling systems with actual physical vents on its sides. There's an enticing slider button that turns on the gaming mode when you move it physically. You even get a headphone jack! Imagine playing Genshin Impact on this powerful, beastly device. The experience is sure to be unmatched. All that glitters comes at a price — but not during this season. You can get the maxed out 16GB/256GB version of the Red Magic 6S Pro for almost $200 off this Black Friday. This only applies to the transparent version of the phone, but that looks so cool no one's complaining.

Red Magic 6S Pro - Transparent $168 off The Red Magic 6S Pro's buttery smooth 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and multiple cooling mechanisms all work together in harmony to deliver the best gaming experience. The transparent version lets you sneak a peek at its glorious internals for $200 off with this deal. $782 at Amazon