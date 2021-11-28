Flagship phones deliver just what you pay for, with every spec under the sun inside a premium shell. Budget phones are trickier since sacrifices need to be made for a cheaper price. The Google Pixel 4a reduces your heartache by giving you all the right features at a fabulous price, made even more enticing with this Cyber Monday deal. You snag either the Just Black or the Barely Blue options for a staggering $300 only.

You don't need to give up a beautifully rich AMOLED display or a fast-performing Snapdragon chipset. The Pixel 4a comes with both a 6.81-inch AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 730G processor. Theis Pixel has a lot more going for it, but we're absolutely in love with the camera above all else. The single 12MP camera snaps incredible shots that can put a pricier phone's 64MP sensor to shame. So what's the secret sauce? Google's image processing magic is beyond anything you can imagine.

Grab the ultimate budget Pixel for only $300

Google Pixel 4a - Just Black $50 off This deal oozes value, giving you the best budget phone for only $300. You'll get a Snapdragon 730G SoC, smooth performance, 128GB of storage, and that legendary Pixel photography. $300 at Best Buy Google Pixel 4a - Barely Blue $50 off The Pixel 4a's vivid 5.8-inch OLED display is a sight to behold. This phone has killer specs at a killer price, with all the right features. Performance? Check. Cameras? Check. Display? Check. It's all there. $300 at Best Buy

Long-time Pixel users will tell you about the smooth Android experience on Google phones. Adding to its viability as an amazingly cheap Android phone, there's the strong battery life and the near-premium build quality. This phone looks really good and fits perfectly in one hand. You get both the brains and the brawn.

Since the Pixel 4a is a resilient champion that'll definitely stay intact for a while, you'll get updates for a long period too. It will get security and OS updates until August 2023. So if you buy it now, you'll get the suave new Android 12 and later Android 13 and Android 14 as well. Frankly, that's definitely a solid investment for three Benjamins.