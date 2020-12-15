Best Buy announced that it was restocking the PS5 today at 9am ET and the console sold out within minutes. There's nothing shocking here, but it is a testament to how popular Sony's PS5 is this holiday season. The next-gen console first released on November 12, 2020.

If you go to Best Buy's website right now, the console's are listed as "Coming Soon," but at one point there were a few seconds where the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition let you add them to your cart. The last time this happened and the website listed them as "Coming Soon," the consoles were sold out and technical issues prevented the store page from updated. The next time you refresh the page, they were well could be listed as sold out.

Sorry to anyone who was hoping to get a PS5 this morning, and better luck next time. Regardless, if you were able to purchase one you likely won't be seeing it arrive until the new year.