What you need to know
- Best Buy restocked the PS5 at 9am ET / 6am PT this morning.
- Though the website experienced some technical difficulties, PS5 stock still sold out within seconds.
- The retailer has not stated when another round of PS5 stock will go live.
Best Buy announced that it was restocking the PS5 today at 9am ET and the console sold out within minutes. There's nothing shocking here, but it is a testament to how popular Sony's PS5 is this holiday season. The next-gen console first released on November 12, 2020.
If you go to Best Buy's website right now, the console's are listed as "Coming Soon," but at one point there were a few seconds where the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition let you add them to your cart. The last time this happened and the website listed them as "Coming Soon," the consoles were sold out and technical issues prevented the store page from updated. The next time you refresh the page, they were well could be listed as sold out.
Sorry to anyone who was hoping to get a PS5 this morning, and better luck next time. Regardless, if you were able to purchase one you likely won't be seeing it arrive until the new year.
Next-gen
PlayStation 5
Get it fast while it's in-stock
As can be expected, the PS5 sold out within minutes of restock becoming available at Best Buy. Sony's next-gen (current-gen?) console has been quite popular this holiday season and is almost impossible to find in stores and online. Whenever you see it in-stock, you'll have to act fast or it'll be too late.
